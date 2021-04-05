Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Size in terms of Volume was 17.7 Million Units and is Expected to Reach 51.2 Million Units by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 17.1 during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

The global autonomous vehicle market size in terms of volume was 17.7 million units in 2019 and is expected to reach 51.2 million units by 2025, growing at a CAGR 17.1% during 2020 – 2025.

Extensive emphasis upon vehicle platooning along with ample opportunities observed for luxury cars in developing countries are the key opportunities that are expected to strengthen growth of global autonomous vehicle market. Vehicle platooning helps in reducing probable accidents and when vehicles are drafting each other it helps in reducing the fuel consumption.

The global autonomous vehicle market is classified into level of autonomy and vehicle type.

Passenger vehicle segment accounted for the larger share in the global autonomous vehicle market in 2019

On the basis of vehicle type, the global autonomous vehicle market is bifurcated into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Between these, passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to contribute larger revenue throughout the estimated period. The growth of this segment is attributed towards increasing investments undertaken the government authorities towards automotive OEMs and self-driving techniques.

Geography Insights

Geographically, North America is the largest autonomous vehicle market throughout the estimated period. The growth of autonomous vehicle in this region is attributed towards extensive growth of economies that is enabling flourishing development from transport infrastructure to development of smart cities.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period as the government organizations in this region are facilitating the growth of electric vehicles.

Competitive Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global autonomous vehicle market are General Motors, Ford Motor Company, AUDI AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, FCA Italy S.p.A, MAN SE, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Zoox Inc., Volkswagen AG, Volvo Group, and Waymo LLC.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the level of autonomy, level 1 is anticipated to generate largest revenue throughout the estimated period.

Of all vehicle type, passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to contribute larger revenue throughout the estimated period.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

