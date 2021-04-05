Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market – Industry Insights by Electrolyte Type, Component Type, Power Output and by Vehicle Type Forecast to 2024

Automotive fuel cell is a fuel cell used in electric vehicle in combination of battery or instead of a battery. The global automotive fuel cell market is growing at a significant rate, due to decreased oil dependency and reduced amount of greenhouse gas. Different electrolyte type contributed to the automotive fuel cell market size. The market has witnessed high demand for Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) in the coming years due to small size, high-power density, high efficiency, light weight, and appropriate operating temperature.

Request for Sample Copy of Research Report at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transporation/automotive-fuel-cell-market/request-sample

Declining price of fuel cell, fuel cell for heavy load transportation, hydrogen production process, plug-in hybrid fuel cell vehicles and powertrain costs of FCEVs and BEVs at several electric energy capacity levels are the trends observed in the automotive fuel cell industry.

Decreased oil dependency, improved fuel productivity, upsurge driving range, escalating need for fuel cell vehicles in the automotive and transportation sectors and speedy refueling of fuel cell are the primary growth drivers for automotive fuel cell market.

In addition, increase in the requirement of efficient vehicle with zero carbon emission, a reduced amount of greenhouse gas, strict emission norms and mounting alarm about environmental pollution are also driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), globally exposure of ambient air pollution leads to 4.2 million deaths every year. In addition, 91% of the world’s population lives in place where air quality exceeds WHO guidelines limits.

Government schemes advancing hydrogen infrastructure and mounting government proposals for the progress of fuel cell technology are also facilitating the growth for the automotive fuel cell market.

Elevated vehicle cost, extremely flammable and difficult to identify hydrogen leakages are the major challenges for the growth of automotive fuel cell market. In addition, mounting need for BEVs and HEVs and inadequate hydrogen infrastructure are also hindering the growth of the market.

Globally industry players are leveraging market growth through launching new products. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier for the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Browse Full Research Report at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transporation/automotive-fuel-cell-market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest automotive fuel cell market due to greater production and commercialization of fuel cell vehicle. Green technologies, mounting hydrogen infrastructure and high recognition of electric vehicle are also up surging growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive fuel cell market.

Key players in the automotive fuel cell market are catering the demand by investing on technologically advanced automotive fuel cell across the globe. In August 2018, Ballard Power Systems signed an agreement to divest its subsidiary, Protonex, to retain assets related to fuel cell propulsion systems for commercial unmanned vehicles. Toshiba, ITM Power, Nedstack, Ballard Power Systems, Ceres Power, Hydrogenics, Plug Power and Delphi are the key players offering automotive fuel cell.

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com