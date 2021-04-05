Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market for Automotive and Transportation Industry is Set to Reach USD 45.1 billion by 2024

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market for automotive and transportation industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 45.1 billion by 2024.

Emerging truck platooning, which is technology of linking two or more trucks in convoy, using any connectivity technology and automated driving support Offerings is projected to be one of the major opportunities for the market. Further, growing demand of premium segment vehicle his will act as an opportunity for the global artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry in near future.

Deep learning technology attributed for the foremost share in the artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry

On the basis of technology, the market is subdivided into machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, context awareness, and natural language processing. Among these, deep learning technology attributed for the foremost share in the artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry with major application in transportation management sector. However, data mining and machine learning are other two significant technologies growing rapidly and is expected to dominate the artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry in years to come.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America, specifically US is the largest artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry with technically advance region and early adopter of AI in numerous sectors. Besides, implementation of some of the government regulations such as Hours of Service Solution (HOS) revisions Compliance, Safety, and Accountability (CSA) and are expected to drive the artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the artificial intelligence market for automotive and transportation industry are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Harman International, AI Motive, Argo AI, CarVi, Harman International, Valeo, Orbcomm Inc., and Affectiva.

