Global Airport Operations Market growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period

The report Airport Operations Market by Technology (Passenger Screening [Hand Held Scanners, Walk Through Scanners, Full Body Scanners], Baggage Scanners, Smart Tag & RFID, E-Gate & E-Kiosk [Smart Boarding Systems & Smart Biometric Systems], 5 G Infrastructure, Cybersecurity Solutions, Ground Support Equipment) – Global Forecast to 2025″, market is estimated to be USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing industry is badly hit. The manufacturing slowdown in China has affected the manufacturing business in more than 15 countries, due to country-wide lockdowns, strict international border controls, social distancing measures for workers, and supply chain issues from China.

Based on technology, the airport operations market is categorized into passenger screening, baggage scanners, smart tag & RFID, E-gate & E-kiosk, 5G infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, and ground support equipment. The passenger screening market is further being bifurcated as hand held scanners, walk through scanners, and full body scanners. E-Gate & E-Kiosk segment is further segmented into smart boarding systems and smart biometric systems. The current pandemic of COVID-19 has created ripples across several industry verticals.

North America is the largest revenue contributor in the airport operations market due to growth of pandemic massively in the region. The demand for opening up of different revenue strategies has been in thinking by the companies based in the region in order to fight coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 cases in North America is also enhancing rapidly with registered cases of almost 5,04,780 and 18,763 deaths as registered in the first week of May.

Some of the major players in the global airport operations market include FLIR Systems (US), Honeywell (US), SITA (Switzerland), Collins Aerospace (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Fluke Corporation (US), Thales Group (France) Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Amadeus IT Group (Spain)

