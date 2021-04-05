Food Irradiation Market May Set New Growth Story

Global Food Irradiation Market is valued approximately USD xx billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Food irradiation is a health safety technology that can remove disease-causing micro-organisms from food without altering the nutritional content of the food being irradiated by exposing food to ionizing radiation. Growing concerns of foodborne pathogens and high food losses due to infection, poisoning, and spoilage are some of the key factors driving the food irradiation industry. The growing demand for meat and poultry farm products is also boosting the demand for food irradiation technologies. Increased public food safety concerns and increased demand for raw food items such as lettuce or spinach will generate ample opportunities for food irradiation market Foodborne disease control is a significant factor contributing to an growing appetite for food irradiation technologies. The technology destroys bacteria and other microorganisms that cause diseases such as food poisoning and other diseases. For instance, According to the World Health Organisation, after eating tainted food in 2015, 600 million or about 1 in 10 people worldwide became sick. In these, 420 000 are killed, including 125 000 children under 5 years in age.However, Consumer technology myths and high costs of irradiated food products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Food Irradiation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in high food losses due to infection, poisoning, and spoilage. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factor such as growing concerns of foodborne pathogens would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Irradiation Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Food Technology Service Inc.

Sterigenics International Inc.

Gray Star Inc.

Ionisos SA

Nordion Inc.

Reviss Services Ltd.

Sadex Corporation

Sterix Isomedix Services

Scantech Sciences Inc.

Phytosan SA De C

Tacleor LLC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source of radiation:

Electron Beam

Gamma Rays

X-Rays

By Food type:

Fruits and Vegetables

Spices

Grain Foods

Meat and Poultry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Food Irradiation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors