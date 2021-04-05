Food Acidulants Market in Europe 2020 Competitive Insights, Demand and Growth Outlook till 2026

In terms of revenue, food acidulants market in Europe will surpass USD 2 billion by 2026. Food acidulants are highly sought-after for boosting shelf-life, propelling antioxidant and maintaining food pH. Stakeholders will continue to utilize food acidulants products such as pickles, jams and colas.

With the demand for flavored foods and beverages soaring in the U.K., Germany, and France, industry participants are likely to propel Europe food acidulants market share. Consumers’ preferences are shifting toward acid regulators to enhance antioxidant contents in food and improve taste experience.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1696/sample

Stakeholders are poised to infuse funds in acetic acid for boosting the acidity of food products and improving the organoleptic quality of the food. Acetic acid has gained impetus in food industry as food preservatives for it wards off the growth of microorganisms and bacteria.

Of late, acetic acid has become popular as preservative in food products, including cheese, dressings and pickled vegetables. With the rise in the consumption of pickles and vinegars, traction for acetic acid as acidulants and preservatives will continue to set the trend for preparing pickles. Considering the surge in consumption of packaged fermented food products and the production of pickled fruits and vegetables, the market share from the acetic acid segment will expand at a considerable rate in the next few years.

Citric acid has gained ground in food & beverage industry to act as a cleaning agent, boost nutritional value and provide a sour taste. Citric acid will continue to surge in popularity as taste enhancer and food preservative in products, including packaged foods, juices, beverages, cheese and candies. The market size of the citric acid segment surpassed USD 500 million in 2019 and will expand notably across the region.

Demand for food acidulants is likely to remain pronounced in beverages to add preservatives to propel its shelf life. Moreover, the acidulants have gained uptick to stabilize beverage pH and for adding flavor akin to fruit to beverages, including juices and water.

With the trend for flavored beverages gaining palpability, Europe food acidulants market share is forecast to grow at a noticeable rate. The market uptake of packaged beverage will remain pronounced owing to the trend for takeaways, thereby stimulating the use of preservatives in packaged beverages. Food acidulants will continue to be sought-after as food preservatives in beverage preparation and packaged products.

The trend for food acidulants in bakery and confectionary is likely to bring a paradigm shift in the industry landscape. It is worth noting that acid regulators are sought-after in bakery and confectionary to add flavor to the product, improve the acidity, enhance antioxidant content and control dough fermentation. Prominently, these are used for preventing discoloration and alteration in food acidity and are used against active enzymes.

Considering the traction for flavored food products, use of acidulants and acid regulators has surged in bakery and confectionary application. Considering the trend for convenience food, consumption of bakery is likely to surge by leaps and bounds.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1696/customize-this-report

Leading companies are slated to infuse funds in Germany as the country has witnessed increased consumption of favored beverages. Industry participants expect Germany to be a happy hunting ground for food additives. So much so that food producers are likely to introduce new additives to enhance customers’ taste experience.

Stakeholders are poised to focus on R&D activities, mergers & acquisitions and are gearing to reduce product recalls. Some of the leading companies in Europe food acidulants market are Cargill, Inc., ADM, Suisse AG, Bartek Ingredients Inc., Brenntag Holding GmbH and Suntran Industrial Group Ltd.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Europe Food Acidulants Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry outlook, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Value Chain

3.4 Regulatory overview

3.5 Market factor analysis

3.5.1 Food Acidulants Market Growth drivers

3.5.2 Food Acidulants Market Growth restraints

3.6 Competition review

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

3.9 Impact of COVID-19 on food acidifiers demand by application

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1696/europe-food-acidulants-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.