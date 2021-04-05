Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market: Growth Analysis & Forecast till 2022

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market Forecast:

The Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of >6.7% CAGR during the period of 2017-2022 The Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact on the demand. Our report has the summary of such factors derived using SWOT, PEST, industry life cycle and supply chain analysis. These methods help in analysing the strength of the companies and identify gaps as well as opportunities to lay out a successful roadmap which leads to higher profitability.

Some linchpins in the market are:

Strongwell Corporation

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Fiberline Composites A/S

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market Segmentation:

The report segments based upon demographics, geographics, benefits and volume etc, has different driving factors and identifies the most-attractive segments and sub-segments. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market segmentation will not only help marketers to be more efficient in terms of time, money and other resources but also allows companies to learn about their target audience so that they can tailor campaigns and increase market share and revenue.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market

Coronavirus has influenced every one of the organizations, little or large, dealing in any sector. The growth curves of Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market have seen immense fluctuations in the year 2020. The market scenario and the pace of growth have taken a colossal turn and have prompted numerous adjustments in the cycles, which will have repercussions for a significant stretch. 2021 is probably going to be superior to 2020 for the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Bridge Market players as the greater part of the organizations have continued their activities and the interest is getting reestablished for them.

Note: This report will be refreshed to consolidate the effect of COVID-19, available for the time of 2017 to 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North America witnessed the highest growth in the global FRP bridge market over the past five years. Large investments in infrastructure and increasing usage of lightweight materials have favored the growth of FRP in this region. Guide specifications and standards for the design of FRP bridges by government organizations, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) are also influencing the growth of FRP bridge decks and other structural developments.

The Middle East and Africa is the fastest-growing FRP bridge market over the next five years. Growing developments with an increased security and regulations are likely to drive the growth of FRP bridges in the region. Asia-Pacific is also estimated to witness a healthy growth over the next five years, driven by higher investment in infrastructure in the developing economies, such as China and India.

