European HVDC Cables Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook – 2027

An instance of why there is high potential for the Danish market to do well in the European HVDC cables market, was when the country’s electricity supplier, Energinet had penned an agreement with Taihan Electric Wire & Co. in the month of March 2020, to supply HVDC cables for the next 8 years to Denmark.

Denmark will reportedly emerge as the key market for HVDC cables in Europe, thanks to increased oil and gas exploration in the region. Also, there is an increased preference being given to upgraded and improved grid networks across the country. The need for quality grid network systems and efficient transmission devices will drive growth of the market.

Another major reason why the HVDC cable demand is expected to exponentially grow in the forecast period of 2021-2027 is the rising need to replace the old electricity transmission and distribution networks. These networks shall be replaced with smart grid networks across the region.

With a stringent regulatory infrastructure in place to ensure smooth implementation of these smart grid networks across borders, it can give rise to an increase in the HVDC cable deployment in Europe. With many countries opting for renewable and sustainable sources of generating energy, the consumption of key transmission and distribution components will be on the rise.

The European HVDC cables market is witnessing a lot of activity in the oil and gas sector as there are many projects in the making to explore these resources. An increase in the number of wind farms due to the rising need to provide sustainable and renewed energy sources to the general public will further propel the European HVDC cables market forecast.

As urban population increases, there is an obvious increased consumption of electricity. This ever-increasing consumption of power will create huge and long-term business opportunities for the European HVDC cables market producers, as this demand will not slow down anytime soon.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of companies involved in innovating their products with the latest technological advancements. This is reported to have a positive impact on the overall HVDC cable market performance in Europe. And the reason is that people will end-users demand these advanced products to create continuous supply of electricity with minimum disruptions.

Europe HVDC cable market is expected to make exponential growth in the extra HVDC cable segment. According to reports, the reason why the extra high voltage cables will do well in the market is because of the longer networks used to supply electricity to far-off places. The main focus of the market being on providing electricity to remote and inaccessible areas of the region is bolstering HVDC cable market to in Europe.

People living on island regions often face the risk of increased power disruptions due to their geographical location, which makes these regions prone to natural calamities. An integrated grid network system will ensure that these regions have continuous supply of power. And this is the area where the HVDC cables market is reported to grow substantially.

Some of the key producers of HVDC cables for Europe include NKT, Toshiba, Prysmian Group, Mitsubishi, ZTT, Nexans, Alfanar Group, Siemens, General Electric (GE), Hitachi ABB Power Grid, etc.

