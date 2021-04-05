European Food Emulsifiers Market Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2026

The bakery & confectionery segment accounted for a dominant share in the European food emulsifiers market share during 2019 and is expected to witness a continuous progress. Food emulsifiers help achieve a desired texture and a stable batter, boosting the product’s shelf life. Bread & bun preparations require food emulsifiers for softening the crumbs and sough strengthening as they initiate accumulation of gluten-forming proteins.

As the consumption of ready-to-eat food products has been increasing across the European region, the requirement for ingredients such as food emulsifiers and preservatives is expected to rise exponentially. Bakery & confectionery products are particularly receiving considerable attention from all individuals of all ages, who have been relishing dishes such as pizzas, cakes, and pastries while watching their favorite Netflix series during the pandemic-induced quarantine.

Mono-glycerides and di-glycerides are widely used as food additives across an array of food products for achieving blends on fluids, extending shelf life, and enhancing food texture. These food emulsifiers and preservatives are primarily added to food preparations such as pizza crusts, pastries, breads, desserts, dehydrated potatoes, cakes, pasta, and icing.

The consumption of packaged food has increased with changing consumer preferences and busy schedules in the region. Convenience foods are in high demand amongst the working population who spend long hours at work. As pre-cooked dishes are gaining significant popularity amongst this population, the Europe food emulsifier industry size is expected to augment through 2026.

Especially since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the consumption of baked products has soared considerably across the European countries. The European population has been willing to spend leniently on high quality bakery items and packaged food & beverages, driving the demand for food emulsifiers.

In terms of product, the European food emulsifiers market share has been bifurcated into sorbitan esters, mono di glycerides & derivatives, stearoyl lactylates, and lecithin, among others. The lecithin segment is poised for substantial growth through 2026 and was valued at $350 million during 2019.

Lecithin is primarily utilized as a food additive and functions both as a lubricant and emulsifier. It possesses antioxidant properties and acts as a flavor protector and enhancer. It can be extracted form soy and eggs. This food emulsifier can aid in the perfect creation of blends of phospholipids and vegetable oils. Consequently, its consumption is growing, aiding the expansion of the Europe food emulsifiers market outlook.

Several bakeries, restaurants, and food manufacturing companies have been using this product as it can efficiently create a stable mixture when two or more immiscible liquids are to be combined. Chocolate, margarine, instant food products, and baked goods leverage the properties of this food emulsifier to attain suitable food texture and taste.

The beverage segment in the European food emulsifiers market outlook appears to be advancing rapidly in terms of revenue generation. During 2019, the segment held over 15% of the total Europe market, having accrued more than $150 million. As the population has been exhibiting an increased preference for high quality and healthy fruit juices, drinks, and milk products, the product adoption is expected to witness an upsurge.

BASF, Abitec Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group Plc, DuPont, Stepan Company, Cargill, Inc., Croda International Plc and Ingredion Incorporated are some leading food emulsifier brands in the European market.

