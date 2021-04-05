European Electric Water Heater Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges 2020 to 2026

The European electric water heater market share from the storage product segment is expected to observe considerable gains over the forecast spell. This is owing to the easy user interface, compact electrical installation, and simple designs.

Robust presence of energy efficiency policies is slated to proliferate Europe electric water heater industry size in years to come. The regional government has imposed strict building standards for the star-rated electric water heater installation. Advanced electric water heater advantages like the integration of monitoring and remote-control system, corrosion resistance, and facilitation of water filtration system, along with the accelerating replacement of the existing water heaters, is adding significant impetus to the industry expansion.

Furthermore, rapid advances in technology, in addition to high R&D investments to deliver cost-effective products, will expand the scope of the Europe electric water heater market in the forthcoming years. Based on product, the instant water heater segment is projected to gain significant traction in the coming years, which can be credited to the multiple usage benefits such as rapid hot water delivery, time management, and low standby heat losses.

In terms of segmentation by capacity, the European electric water heater industry share from the < 30 liters segment is set to account for a major share. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for hot water in the Nordic countries, coupled with the mounting deployment of the systems in the residential sector. Additionally, the 250-400 liters segment is likely to exhibit a notable growth rate in years ahead, due to the growing private and public investments to develop large commercial buildings as well as the military establishment in the region.

With regards to the application spectrum, the commercial segment is poised to depict a considerable growth rate in the foreseeable future, driven by the rising investments for infrastructural development and installation of advanced units. Industry players have been making targeted efforts to integrate solar-powered units in government as well as military establishments.

High infrastructural spending to adopt smart city outputs & zero-emission buildings, alongside the stimulating instant heating technologies demand in hospitals and offices, is positively influencing the Europe electric water heater market outlook. The residential application segment is likely to account for a major share in years to come, owing to the increasing real estate & housing projects as well as robust adoption of advanced instant water heaters.

However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has posed key challenges to the overall installation and production of electric water heaters in Europe. The disruptions in the demand and supply chain due to the pandemic may hamper Europe electric water heater market forecast over the estimated timeframe.

From a country-level perspective, the UK electric water heater market is set to expand at a rapid pace over the projected timeframe. The introduction of the innovative integrated water heating technologies like intelligent designs, leak detection systems, robust communications alternatives, and built-in Wi-Fi will boost the regional industry dynamics in years to come.

In addition, the France electric water heater industry is expected to witness a considerable surge over the foreseeable future, due to the strong adoption of advanced technologies and expansion of the commercial establishment. Reduction of household electricity prices and subsequent adoption of the self-solar power generation in the residential sector is also favoring market growth.

Key Europe electric water heater market players include Viessmann Group, Ferroli, Stiebel Eltron, Haier Electronics, Hubbell, Whirlpool Corporation, and Bosch Thermotechnology, among others. These companies are targeting strategic alliances to drive their market position. For example, Rinnai Corporation unveiled an electric tankless water heater, in 2019, integrated with the Control-R Wi-Fi module to provide a cloud-based user interface and ensure better management & energy usage.

