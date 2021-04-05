Europe Online Gambling Market Size, Share, Key Players, Trends and Forecast 2026

As per reports, Europe online gambling market size will be worth more than US$70 billion by the end of 2026. Esports had captured a substantial share of the market during 2019 and will continue to show similar trends in the coming years. Esports events and competitive video gaming has gained massive popularity and numerous esports tournaments are being hosted on a multitude of platforms on a daily basis.

The Europe online gambling market is set to witness some exciting trends over the next few years as market players continue to roll out innovative technologies. These include integrated AI chatbots for automating customer interaction, helping online gambling companies improve engagement and connect with a wider customer base. Many of these companies are also implementing new digital marketing tools and strategies to further expand their reach.

With the growing popularity of online betting in Europe, more and more players are seeking necessary licenses or authorization for launching new apps or platforms. An online gaming license enables these firms to host activities such as esports, online lottery, sports betting, live betting, online poker, online casino, and fantasy games.

Popular esports platform Toornament.com, for instance, provides numerous online gaming services including Counter Strike, Clash Royale, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, Apex Legends, League of Legends, PES 2020, and many more. These games allow gamblers to bet on tournaments and win real cash and prizes. The mobile gambling segment held a significant market share in 2019 and is likely to grow substantially in the future with the advent and growing adoption of 5G.

The desktop segment, on the other hand, had dominated Europe online gambling market trends in 2019 and will continue to gain traction over the forthcoming years. A large number of players prefer desktops as they offer a large screen view compared to mobile devices along with and improved audiovisual experience. The dashboard of online gambling websites usually provides all necessary details of different games, eliminating the need for users to switch pages to check the status of different games.

The European online gambling market had taken a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic which caused numerous major sports leagues to shut down. A study by the U.K. Gambling Commission in April 2020 showed that the participation of British online gamblers had dropped considerably. In fact, in March, it was observed that just 0.2% of adults started playing compared to the 2% of individuals who had stopped playing.

The coronavirus outbreak has also caused a major impact on consumer mobility, economic volatility, media consumption habits, and supply chains. Considering the sustained nature of the pandemic, online gambling businesses may adopt new marketing strategies to capture customers’ attention and mitigate downside risks. In addition to reorganizing their marketing strategies, online sportsbooks seeking to gain a competitive edge through customer engagement and product development are focusing on adopting new approaches from odds to trading teams.

Scientific Games, International Games Technology, Playtech PLC, and Kindred Group PLC are some of the notable names in the Europe online gambling market at present. These players are implementing AI technology to monitor and predict customer behavior and boost personalized promotions in order to keep online gamblers and betters engaged.

