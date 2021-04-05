Europe On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Aftermarket Trends, Growth, Size, Overall Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Europe on-board diagnostics (OBD) aftermarket size is forecast to surpass USD 1 billion by 2026. Presence of in-built OBD systems that assess, rectify and monitor the faults or problems has fared well for the leading companies in the industry.

With the demand for IoT solutions soaring across the auto sector, industry participants are expected to propel the Europe on-board diagnostics (OBD) aftermarket value. The business outlook looks robust in the region—IoT platforms have brought a paradigm shift through connected devices.

Influx of funds and technology advancements in passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles have mainly emphasized real-time monitoring of vehicle components, improved safety and a user-rich experience.

The market uptake of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) is expected to remain pronounced on the heels of sustained demand for low-emission and cost-effective ways to manage the vehicle fleet operation. The industry share from the light commercial vehicle segment is likely to be pegged at more than 40% by 2026.

A notable trend for smart and light commercial vehicles has become noticeable on the back of flourishing e-commerce and construction industries. Exponential rise in urbanization and demand for efficient transport system have furthered the footprint of light commercial vehicles. End-markets in the U.K., France, Italy and Germany have upped their R&D activities in telematics solutions. Simply put, consumer telematics is gaining ground across the fleet management companies.

The system has amassed traction owing to its ability to provide real-time feedback on the driving pattern, including distance driven, speed and instances of rough braking. Europe on-board diagnostics (OBD) aftermarket share from the consumer telematics segment stood at over 20% in 2019 and will grow with expanding foothold across the region.

With the growth of OBD scanners and OBD dongles, end-users are likely to infuse funds in the hardware components. Of late, the adoption of in-built on-board diagnostic systems has surged to monitor, analyze and rectify the faults in vehicle components. The industry share from the hardware segment is likely to expand at a double-digit CAGR of more than 10% through 2026.

The trend for smart car systems will impel the adoption of hardware components in the region as the demand for knowing the health status of the vehicle’s components continues to rise by leaps and bounds.

Enterprises have exhibited profound inclination to outsource OBD service to focus on their main business segment. As such, a compelling demand for third-party service providers has stimulated the growth of managed services.

Stiff competition and the demand for improved customer experience have prompted vendors to boost their CRM. The managed services segment is likely to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 20% through 2026.

Both well-established players and emerging companies have envisaged Germany as a lucrative market. To illustrate, the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers asserted that the German automobile market witnessed production of close to half a million (498,158) in 2019, with passenger cars observing highest share.

The OBD aftermarket in Germany is slated to hold the largest share in 2026, partly attributed to infrastructural developments and investments in R&D infrastructure.

The industry players are focusing on new product development to expand their consumer base. For instance, Bosch teamed up with Mojio in January 2019 to jointly rollout the IoT suite for asset communication. The company claims it will boost emergency call (eCall) and crash detection response.

Leading companies offering on-board diagnostics (OBD) aftermarket services and components in Europe are Continental AG, Bosch Diagnostics, Intel Corporation, Verizon Communication Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH, Mojjo, CalAmp Corp, and ERM Electronic Systems LTD, among others.

