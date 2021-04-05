Europe Offshore Wind Cable Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Competitive Landscape 2020

Favorable government initiatives are also expected to drive the offshore wind cable market in Europe. Governments across the globe have started promoting the benefits of switching from non-renewable sources of energy to renewable ones. For example, as per the report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA), with the help of offshore wind energy, the government of Germany aims to generate 15 to 20 GW of energy to meet the country’s growing demand by 2030.

Rising demand for renewable sources of energy to generate electricity will create high growth prospects for offshore wind cable market in Europe. People across the world have realized that use of renewable sources of energy is the only way forward as they will provide cleaner and better ways of keeping the environment safe.

Another major factor reported to positively influence the offshore wind cable market trends in Europe is increased levels of research and development being done to bring out technologies incorporating renewable energy sources. These companies aim to find new ways to generate energy and to gradually reduce dependence on non-renewable sources of energy like fossil fuels. Since there is huge availability of wind all around, it is easier to generate power from wind energy.

Low capital expenditure is another major factor favoring offshore wind cable market growth in Europe. One doesn’t need to buy a piece of land to start a wind energy project and this proves to be a lifesaver for many people aiming to generate power through it.

Copper wires will see significant growth in their demand which will in turn, favor the growth of offshore wind cables in Europe. The reason behind this is the important properties copper wires possess; they are non-magnetic in nature and also have high electrical ductility, which means they can be shaped into strong pipes and flexible wires as well. These wires have high corrosion resistance and are also good conductors of electricity. They are also light in weight which makes them easily portable as well.

Increased demand for electricity is expected to drive Europe offshore wind cables market outlook. The overall world population is growing at a rapid rate which automatically creates pressure on different natural and man-made resources to cater to its growing demands. Electricity has become an essential need today, especially in urban areas and the IT sector boom has increased its demand by many folds. Since renewable sources of energy like solar, hydropower and in this case wind, is abundantly available across the world, it becomes easier to generate energy from these alternatives.

Ease of setup and installation is another factor that will reportedly help offshore wind cable market in Europe. Since wind farms are much easier and cheaper to install as compared to installing setups for producing electricity through non-renewable sources, they are enjoying increased demand across countries.

There are numerous companies in Europe that are engaging in strategic alliances and partnerships with other companies to create innovative ways to generate wind energy and meet growing electricity demands in the region. Some of the companies involved in manufacturing offshore wind cables are Prysmian Group, Fujikura Ltd., LS Cable and System, Sumitomo Electric Industries, among others.

