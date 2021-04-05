Europe Non-Residential Polished Concrete Market Outlook to 2027-Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunities

In terms of revenue, Europe non-residential polished concrete market is forecast to surpass USD 1.9 billion by 2027. The polished concrete portfolio has gained uptick in the light of availability of various patterns, colors and high reflective characteristics. The innate ability to improve the environment lighting boosts the aesthetic appeal of polished concrete and helps reduce the energy bill.

Gradual growth in the construction sector and the subsequent market uptake of polished concrete have fueled Europe non-residential polished concrete market value. With the demand for remodeling and restoration projects soaring, governments have introduced robust policies to ease the entry of new players.

Considering the demand from commercial buildings, polished concretes have become highly sought-after in the commercial sector. An unprecedented rise in hotel construction activities has augured well for the industry size expansion. It is worth noting that the hotel construction projects are expanding at a 10% annual growth rate in the region.

With renovation activities gaining traction in restaurants & hotels in the U.K., Germany, Denmark and France, demand for polished concretes is likely to surge in commercial spaces. The market share from the commercial segment in Europe logged around 45.9% and will grow at a 4.8% CAGR through 2027.

A notable rise in manufacturing facilities, medical centers, superstores and retail stores has further stimulated the demand for polished concretes in the region. Industry participants are infusing funds in the healthcare sector and educational facilities to gain a competitive edge in the landscape.

The dynamics of polished concrete is likely to be noticeable in new floors. Robust demand for new flooring applications is majorly attributed to superior aesthetics, cost-effectiveness and traction from infrastructure and commercial projects.

It is worth noting that low maintenance costs of polished concrete vis-à-vis other flooring options have made the flooring application trendier among the end-users. The market share from the new floors segment stood at over 80% in 2020 and will grow owing to enhanced aesthetics, high light reflectivity and ease of cleaning attributes.

Europe non-residential polished concrete market outlook will continue to remain bullish on account of investments galore in countries such as Germany and the U.K. More importantly, stakeholders are poised to inject funds in Germany in the light of rise in the number of aging buildings. Renovation activities are likely to remain instrumental in EU. According to the European Parliament, approximately 35% of buildings are over 50 years old in the European Union.

With construction industry being pegged at about 9% of Europe’s GDP, stakeholders are poised to infuse funds in the polished concrete market. That said, carbon emission will potentially impel the industry growth. According to the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA), around 0.93 kg of carbon stems for every kg of polished concrete. Moreover, the COVID-19 fallout is likely to impede non-residential polished concrete market outlook in Europe.

Market participants are adopting robust business strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, new product launches and product portfolio expansion to stay ahead of the curve in the landscape. For instance, HeidelbergCement Group plans to reorganize the production facilities in France with around USD 400 million in funds. The plant is said to include conversion of plants and automated cement terminals.

Some of the leading companies in the industry are Polished Concrete Co., Vicat SA, Breedon Group plc, CRH plc, Concria, ELKON and MIKEA.

