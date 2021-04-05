Europe Microsurgery Robot Market 2021-2027: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

It is projected that the Europe microsurgery robot market size will surpass $540 million by 2027.

Growing investment towards R&D and the subsequent development of advanced surgical products will propel Europe microsurgery robot market share. This rise in funding has led to significant product advancements including sophisticated features, size reduction, and lower costs.

These advancements will prompt greater adoption of microsurgery devices, which will in turn add significant impetus to industry growth in Europe. likewise, proliferating presence of start-ups, as well as established industry players engaged in persistent R&D activities, will further stimulate Europe microsurgery robot market demand over the coming years.

Robot-assisted laparo-endoscopic surgeries are gaining considerable popularity in recent years, with surgical robots being used extensively in place of conventional open procedures, owing to myriad product advantages. Technological progress has also triggered a shift towards minimally-invasive surgeries or MIS. These surgeries demonstrate several benefits over traditional surgical methods, including faster recovery, decreased hospital stays, and smaller incision size.

Robotic surgery can also improve patient outcomes, by allowing for 3D visualization of the operating site, as well as better magnification. This gives surgeons the ability to perform more precise operations.

With respect to application, the microsurgery robot industry in Europe is bifurcated into urology surgery, oncology surgery, ophthalmology surgery, ureterorenoscopy, neurovascular surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, reconstructive surgery, micro anastomosis, cardiovascular surgery, ENT surgery, and others.

Of these, the urology surgery segment accounted for a considerable share in 2020 and is poised to depict a 14.5% CAGR through 2027, given the surge in the number of prostatectomies. Furthermore, rising incidences of prostate cancer and the subsequent rise in demand for prostatectomies will augment European microsurgery robots market trends from the urology surgery segment.

Meanwhile, the microsurgery robot industry from the oncology surgery segment is set to exhibit a commendable CAGR of over 15% through 2027. This growth is attributed mainly to the growing use of robotic surgery for the treatment of various cancers including lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and others. With the prevalence of cancer growing rapidly across myriad European regions, the demand for microsurgical robots in the region is likely to gain remarkable traction in the years ahead.

Based on end-use, the Europe microsurgery robot market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, hospitals and clinics, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held a nearly 45% share in the microsurgery robot industry in Europe in 2020. This segmental progression is accelerated mainly due to the easy availability of advanced robotic technologies in hospitals. Furthermore, rising numbers of patient visits to hospitals owing to the escalating prevalence of chronic health conditions and surging demand for surgical procedures will boost market growth from the segment in the coming years. Additionally, increasing expenditures on healthcare, and robust government funding towards improved and advanced healthcare infrastructures will propel business expansion.

From a country-level perspective, the Germany microsurgery robot industry share is expected to register a 15.5% CAGR through 2027. This is credited mainly to the advanced healthcare amenities available in ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals, which has allowed for more precision in disease diagnosis.

The rapid rise in the aging population vulnerable to various chronic health conditions is also anticipated to boost microsurgery robot market demand in the region. Also, consistent technological progress, combined with the presence of eminent players will foster Germany microsurgery robot market expansion over the upcoming years.

