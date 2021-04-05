Europe Medical Gloves Market Research Report Analysis, Industry Size and Growth 2026

The medical gloves market in UK is set to collect considerable revenue, surging at a 13% CAGR through the upcoming timeframe. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the sudden outbreak and rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection amongst the residents in the region. With the need to ensure utmost precaution, medical gloves have become a basic and mandatory tool for healthcare providers, boosting the Europe medical gloves market size.

Used as a personal protective instrument, medical gloves are increasingly being utilized by medical professionals. To this end, the Europe market for medical gloves will surpass 5.3 billion by 2026.

Although safety has always been a major priority across the healthcare sector, during these precarious times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become indispensable to use high quality medical gloves. Since these gloves ensure that the risk of contagion posed to the patients as well as the healthcare professionals is significantly reduced, they are witnessing high demand, ensuring that the Europe medical gloves market will keep expanding.

Powder-free gloves are being adopted to a great extent of late. The growing awareness pertaining to the spread of the COVID-19 infection has been responsible for the renewed demand for powder-free medical gloves. Since powdered gloves pose significant risk of illness to patients, healthcare practitioners are turning toward powder-free ones in order to ensure that side-effects such as post-surgical adhesions, wound inflammation, and airway inflammation are kept at bay.

Nitrile medical gloves are expected to witness a growing demand through the upcoming years. The segment is anticipated to rise at a 20.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, assisted by the increasing degree of awareness pertaining to the benefits that come with the utilization of nitrile gloves. Since these gloves are latex-free, they are suitable for individuals with latex allergies. Moreover, these gloves are increasingly being utilized across the healthcare sector to curb the transmission of the COVID-19 infection.

Disposable gloves are likely to exhibit escalating demand, thanks to the need to ensure low risk of infection. In 2019, the segment was estimated at $1,819 million and is anticipated to retain its pace through the forthcoming years as well. Since disposable gloves minimize contact, they are useful in ensuring protection against pathogen transmissions during medical examinations as well as surgeries.

By end-use, the Europe medical gloves market has been bifurcated into clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), among others. Of these, the market share from ambulatory surgical centers is likely to register prominent growth, rising at a promising 12.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. Since a growing number of physicians at ASCs are exposed to the risk of transmission of infections such as COVID-19, the increasing concerns are promoting the utilization of medical gloves considerably. The high incidence of bloodstream infection and surgical site infection has also been instigating the growth of the segment.

Robinson Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., and Ansell Limited are some leading manufacturers in the Europe medical gloves market.

