Europe Iron & Steel Casting Market 2021 New Report Size, Share, Growth Forecast By 2027

The European iron & steel casting market size is projected to be worth $47.5 billion by 2027, driven by the prospering construction sector in the European countries. Casting is an extensively used method used for manufacturing equipment and products with complex shapes. Since other fabrication methods are not only difficult but also uneconomical, the demand for cast metals has been soaring substantially across multiple applications.

The Europe iron & steel casting market outlook is expected to witness a high rate of growth over the next few years, assisted by the expanding demand for automobiles across the region. Iron is expected to emerge as the most utilized casting material across numerous industrial verticals, owing to the advantages it offers over steel. It exhibits higher strength, rendering it more suitable for machining and casting.

The automotive sector has been increasingly deploying cast iron and cast steel components as these materials possess superior properties that are suitable for automotive applications. During 2020, the segment accounted for nearly 32.7% of the total Europe iron & steel casting industry share. Cast steel & cast iron is used in the manufacturing of braking components, engine components, suspension components, and driveline.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in huge losses for the automobile sector, it is expected to recover at a fast pace over the next couple of years. The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) estimates that the recovering economies of the European countries will provide significant expansion opportunities to the automotive industry.

Based on processes used for casting, the Europe iron & steel casting market share has been segmented into die casting, sand casting, and other processes. Of these, the sand casting segment is poised for remarkable growth through 2027 as sand is easily available, is pliable, and cheap.

Sand casting can withstand high temperature, making it an ideal solution for casting procedures. This process is used in the fabrication of large sized and rugged products including cast iron pans, decorative fences, car engine parts & components, and other cast iron products.

In terms of materials, steel is projected to emerge as the fastest growing segment in the Europe iron & steel casting market. The segment is slated to grow at a high CAGR of over 6.5% over up to 2027. The high rate of expansion can be attributed to the versatility of this material in terms of application.

Steel casting is deployed across a plethora of industrial machinery applications such as turbocharger turbines, hydro-electric turbine wheels, pump casings, marine equipment, engine cylinder blocks, and mining machinery, amongst others.

The thriving mining sector in the region has been adding to the impetus of the market expansion. The requirement of high-performance materials across the marine industry has also been pushing the demand for cast steel, boosting the Europe iron & steel casting market outlook.

Thomas Dudley Foundry Limited, ACO Eurobar GmbH, FUNOR SA, Silbitz Group GmbH, Rautic GmbH, Lucchini RS S.p.A., LLC BVK, Farinia Group, Mechel Group, BAS Castings, and Metal Group are some leading manufacturers in the Europe iron & steel casting market.

