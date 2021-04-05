Europe Dough Conditioners Market Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The Europe dough conditioners market is likely to register significant gains in coming years owing to the rising consumption of bakery goods. Spurred on by the growing trend of eating packaged bakery products, there has been a significant rise in the market for dough conditioners in Europe. Today, an extensive range of dough conditioners such as bleaching agents, emulsifiers, enzymes, and reducing agents are available in the European dough conditioners market.

These are largely used in making numerous types of bakery goods including pizza, pastry, bagels, pretzels, crackers, tortillas, flat breads, and breads. Dough conditioners also comprise of numerous products categories that are prepared through a plethora of different processes. One of them, known as enzymes, are substances that are produced by industrial fermentation of food grade microorganisms.

Growing consumer demand for the use of clean and organic additives in the making of baked goods has impelled the adoption for enzymes. Subsequently, the demand for products that are free of chemicals has also climbed owing to the rising consumer awareness. As such, consumer preferences would be a major factor responsible for driving product sales.

With respect to ingredient type, the oxidizing agent segment accounted for the second largest market share in 2019. Estimates further anticipate it to likely follow a strong growth trend over the coming years. Oxidizing agents are generally used as dough conditioners as they aid in surging the speed of bread making and improving gluten reformation. For instance, Azodicarbonamide is mainly used as a maturing agent in many baked goods since it reacts well with dry flour during the process of dough making.

Oxidizing agents used as dough conditioners aid in the formation of gluten-based molecules by affecting amino acids comprising of sulphur. The use of such agents has allowed for a rise in production output of bakery items to accommodate the immensely expanding demand for different kinds of bakery goods. This has further influenced the manufacturers to surge their production process speed to augment production of food.

In terms of application, the pizza crust segment is projected to witness a 5% CAGR over the forecast time period. The demand for pizza in countries across Europe is driven by the increasing consumption of snacks and treats among individuals in urban areas. Growing modern and urban lifestyle has majorly impacted the eating preference of consumers and stressed on the convenience factor, further increasing the demand for easy to make foods or the trend to eat out, order takeaway.

In 2019, the bread application segment accounted for a valuation of more than $750 million and is estimated to show robust growth over the coming years. Bread is one of the main components in most of the European diets and is widely consumed across the region as it is rich in vitamins and minerals and also a source of dietary fibers.

Dough conditioners are majorly used in the process of bread making in order to enhance the consistency and production of dough. These also include a range of products like emulsifiers, oxidants, reducing agents, and enzymes, which aids in finishing the required chemical reaction during dough making. Additionally, enzymes are also largely used in bread making in the form of dough strengthener.

It is also used for improving the dough handling characteristics. Meanwhile, one of the major changes observed in consumers’ dietary habits is the rising trend of consuming packaged foods and eating away from home. This is further likely to influence the per capita bread consumption, stimulating the demand for dough conditioners in Europe.

The Bakels Group, Fazer Group, Associated British Foods plc, Lesaffre Yeast Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Group Soufflet, Puratos Group, Palsgaard, Lallemand Inc., Corbion, and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company among many others are some of the key players operating in the Europe dough conditioners market.

