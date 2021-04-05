Electrophysiology Market Research Report in Europe, Size, Share, Industry Outlook 2021-2027

By 2027, the electrophysiology market share in Europe is expected to exceed $3.4 billion, thanks to the invention of new electrophysiology devices with advanced features. The emergence of leadless EP devices has been crucial in reinforcing the demand for electrophysiology procedures due to the lowered risk of infection that accompanies these devices. Introduction of several other devices with leading edge technologies such as miniaturized monitoring devices and implantable devices have been disrupting the market in a positive manner.

The growing number of atrial fibrillation cases has been a primary driver of the Europe electrophysiology market forecast. With the growing risks of cardiac arrests and other cardiac conditions, patients suffering from these conditions have been seeking effective atrial fibrillation treatments.

According to the European Society of Cardiology, the frequency of heart strokes among patients suffering from atrial fibrillation is quite high, ranging from 20% to 30%. With the increasing awareness about the advantages of electrophysiology procedures, the Europe electrophysiology market forecast is likely to take wing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental effect on the growth of the Europe electrophysiology market due to the lower procedural volume, especially during 2020. Although the looming threat of viral infection arrested the number of non-emergency procedures, with the stabilization of the situation the procedure is set to gain considerable attention of patients seeking atrial fibrillation treatments in Europe.

Germany is projected to represent a considerable portion of the total Europe electrophysiology market share over the forecast timeline, pushed by the massive pool of patients alongside the availability of advanced electrophysiology devices in the region. During 2020, the market share from Germany was worth $200 million and is projected to rise substantially through the forecast times.

The findings of European Society of Cardiology reveal that Germany has been a foremost adopter of electrophysiology, with a record of almost 900 catheter ablations for every million individuals across the nation. The regional growth can also be accredited to the high volume of healthcare expenditure, high per capita incomes of patients, and the growing pool of geriatric population across the region.

During 2020, the atrial fibrillation segment accounted for a share of $400 million in the Europe electrophysiology industry trends and is expected to command a higher revenue through 2027. The rapid increase in the volume of expenditure on atrial fibrillation has been responsible for the robust growth of the segment. Atrial fibrillation expenditure claims a 2.6% in the overall healthcare expenditure across European countries, as per the findings of the European Society of Cardiology.

Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, and GE Healthcare are some leading providers in the electrophysiology market across Europe. Numerous business development strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches are being adopted by them. For instance, Acutus Medical introduced its new ablation device for EP mapping of cardiac arrhythmias, adding to its range of AcQBlate Force devices during December 2020.

