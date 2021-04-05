Curling Irons Market 2021 report explores the future trends, top companies development and forecasts

Global Curling Irons Market is valued approximately USD 19.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Curling irons are instruments that use heat to modify the structure or form of hair. Some versions use electricity for heating while butane or battery-powered cordless iron is ideal. When used on hair, curling irons or curling tongs create curves or waves in the hair that can be used to create curves in varying sizes. There are many types of curling iron available, and they differ depending on the shape and size of the barrel, diameter, form of handle, and material. Small barrels may be used to form ringlets or spiral curls, while wide barrels are commonly used to strengthen hair style by supplying curly structure and hair length. The barrel may be either cone-shaped, cone-shaped in reverse, or cylindrical. Increased use of low-cost hair grooming tools is expected to boost product demand to achieve the desired hairstyle. In addition,it is anticipated that growing traction in hair styling tools with digitally correct heat and speed changes along with vitamin coatings for optimum hair safety would fuel demand . Increasing preference for compact and less time-consuming hair styling devices is likely to lead to consumer development. It is expected that technologically innovative goods will gain substantial momentum among the younger generation, which is expected to fuel the demand in turn. The key players of global Air Dried Food market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In January 2019, Lunata Beauty unveiled a 32 mm titanium barrel and interchangeable clip with Lunata Cordless, Convertible Curling Wand / Iron. Also, Dyson introduced a new hair styling tool, also known as Airwrap Styler, in 2018. It was designed to help consumers appreciate its multifaceted use in particular. The method may be used to twist, smooth, and dry. However, Technology advancement would restrain the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Curling Irons Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms Increasing preference for compact and less time-consuming hair styling devices is likely to lead to consumer development. It is expected that technologically innovative goods will gain substantial momentum among the younger generation, which is expected to fuel the demand in turn. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such Increased use of low-cost hair grooming tools is expected to boost product demand to achieve the desired hairstyle. In addition, it is anticipated that growing traction in hair styling tools with digitally correct heat and speed changes along with vitamin coatings for optimum hair safety would fuel demand would create lucrative growth prospects for the Curling Irons Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1762

Major market player included in this report are:

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

Dehydrates Inc.

Berrifine A

La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc.

Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

FREEZE-DRY FOODS

HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

BCFoods

Seawind Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Curling Tongs

Curling Wands

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1762

Target Audience of the Global Curling Irons Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors