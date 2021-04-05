Comprehensive Report on North America Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

The industry in Canada is projected to expand at a 5% CAGR through up to 2026 and Government support in the form of favorable initiatives has been one of the major growth drivers of the North America Wi-Fi chipset market forecast. For instance, during October 2019, the Canadian Radio-television and telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced its Broadband Fund for the advancement of wireless infrastructure and broadband internet connectivity across the nation.

With the emergence of several smart factories across the continent, the North America Wi-Fi chipset market size is anticipated to proliferate to a great extent over the next decade. Smart factories have been increasingly deploying industrial robots, wireless sensors, industrial PCs, Program Logic Controllers (PLCs), Wi-Fi chipsets, and gateway devices to ensure a smooth workflow.

As the development of IoT infrastructure fortifies, wireless connected devices are expected to witness a high demand. As per the GSM Association, a total of 2.8 billion IoT connections were recorded during 2019. The number is projected to rise further, reaching more than 5.4 billion by 2025. This emerging trend is expected to influence the North America Wi-Fi chipset market share in a positive manner.

During 2019, Schneider Electric announced the launch of its premier smart factory with its ‘ExoStructure’ platform in the U.S. The proprietary platform is expected to boost the productivity across the plant facility by focusing on wireless connected technology leveraging industrial IoT and Wi-Fi technology. The emergence of 5G technology has been supporting the trend, boosting the North America Wi-Fi chipset market size.

A fund worth nearly $575 million will be allocated by the Canadian government under this initiative, which is expected to be realized between 2020 and 2024. The move is anticipated to enhance the adoption of routers, modems, gateway devices, and the overall broadband infrastructure, pushing the North America Wi-Fi chipset market outlook further.

The IEEE 802.11ay segment is set to attain a considerable market share by 2026, driven by the increasing integration of this standard across Wi-Fi modems, routers, and gateway devices. An IEEE 802.11ay Wi-Fi chipset provides high-speed data transmission. It can offer up to 600 Mbps across a 2.4GHz frequency band, while for a 5MHz band, it can go up to 1.3 Gbps.

Apart from offering high-speed data transmission, the chipset can offer low latency, high agility, at the same time supporting multiple data paths. The increased deployment of these chipsets might prove to be an enabler for the North America Wi-Fi chipset market forecast.

The market share from smartphone application segment is slated to ascend at a high pace through the upcoming years, expanding at a 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. During 2019, the segment represented a share of over 20% of the overall North America Wi-Fi chipset industry share and is certain to expand further by 2026.

The escalating demand for 5G technology is responsible for the expansion. A 2020 report by the GSMA Intelligence Mobile Economy estimates that by 2025, more than 205 million 5G connections throughout North America will be recorded.

MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., and Texas Instruments are some leading manufacturers & suppliers of Wi-Fi chipsets in North America. Research & development and product launches are two of the most adopted strategies leveraged by industry participants to make a mark on the international market.

