Composites Testing Equipment Market: Growth Analysis & Forecast till 2022

Global Composites Testing Equipment Market Forecast:

The Composites Testing Equipment Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of >6.7% CAGR during the period of 2017-2022 The Composites Testing Equipment Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact on the demand. Our report has the summary of such factors derived using SWOT, PEST, industry life cycle and supply chain analysis. These methods help in analysing the strength of the companies and identify gaps as well as opportunities to lay out a successful roadmap which leads to higher profitability.

Some linchpins in the market are:

General Electric Company

Olympus Corporation

Sonatest Ltd.

Mistras Group

Yxlon International GmbH

Zetec, Inc.

Ashtead Technology Inc.

Bosello High Technology SRL

Composites Testing Equipment Market Segmentation:

The report segments based upon demographics, geographics, benefits and volume etc, has different driving factors and identifies the most-attractive segments and sub-segments. Composites Testing Equipment Market segmentation will not only help marketers to be more efficient in terms of time, money and other resources but also allows companies to learn about their target audience so that they can tailor campaigns and increase market share and revenue.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Composites Testing Equipment Market

Coronavirus has influenced every one of the organizations, little or large, dealing in any sector. The growth curves of Composites Testing Equipment Market have seen immense fluctuations in the year 2020. The market scenario and the pace of growth have taken a colossal turn and have prompted numerous adjustments in the cycles, which will have repercussions for a significant stretch. 2021 is probably going to be superior to 2020 for the Composites Testing Equipment Market players as the greater part of the organizations have continued their activities and the interest is getting reestablished for them.

Note: This report will be refreshed to consolidate the effect of COVID-19, available for the time of 2017 to 2022.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the highest share in the global composite testing equipment market, driven by the USA. The region is the manufacturing capital of the advanced composites industry with the presence of all the major players. This region also holds healthy share in the other composite markets including wind energy, transportation, building & construction, and marine. The continuous shift of automobile manufacturing plants to Mexico is likely to create a strong demand for composites as well as the testing equipment.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by China and India. Development of indigenous commercial, regional, and military aircraft, such as COMAC C919, ARJ21, and Mitsubishi MRJ; commencement of assembly plants of major commercial aircraft, such as A320 in the China; the highest wind turbine installation; and increasing penetration of composites in the transportation industry are some of the major growth drivers of the region.

