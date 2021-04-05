Composite Doors & Windows Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

Global Composite Doors & Windows Market is valued approximately USD 1036.80 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Composite Doors & Windows have excellent protection from salts, acids or any soluble base substances and are even resistance to heat and cold. These can withstand any harsh ecological conditions. Some of crucial forces which fuel the market are growing acceptance due to its distinctive properties present in product including corrosion free, resistance to wind and water, tangibility. Also, these doors & windows are highly sound insulated, durable, termite free and dustproof. In addition, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Further, the market is driven by the positive constructive expenditure and increasing restoration activities. Also, the need to substitute metal or wood doors with light weight components is the key factors influencing the doors and windows market.

According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry, globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to almost 3.9% in 2018. Similarly, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately USD 1517.54 billion) compared to 2015. Also, in 2018, it is estimated that commercial construction is roughly USD 89.52 billion in the United States, an increase from USD 40.1 billion in 2010. Furthermore, as per the news released by Global Construction 2030, it is forecasted that the volume of construction output will grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030.

This growth is mainly driven by three countries: China, India and the United States by contributing 57% share to the growth of construction sector worldwide. Thus, the demand for composite doors and windows would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, high production cost and availability of low-grade and cheaper products is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Composite Doors & Windows market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the increasing demand of these doors & windows for industrial application. Growing industrial construction and renovations in the region has been substantial as compared to other regions. The focus for industrial and commercial applications on composite doors & windows, as they are cost effective and easy to maintenance would create opportunities for the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dortek

Special-Lite, Inc.

Curries, Assa Abloy Group

Pella Corporation

Vello Nordic as

Andersen Corporation

Ecoste

Nationwide Windows Ltd.

Fiber Tech Composite Pvt.Ltd.

Fiberline Composites

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP)

Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)

By Resin Type:

Polyester

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Resins

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Composite Doors & Windows Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors