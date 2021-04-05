Cloud System Management Software Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – BMC Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Vmware Inc., New Relic Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloud System Management Software Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Cloud System Management Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Cloud System Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Cloud System Management Software Market are BMC Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Vmware Inc., New Relic Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle Corporation, Servicenow Inc., RightScale (Flexera Software LLC ), Microsoft Corporation, Adaptive Computing and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 VMware Inc. announced the availability of Vmware vRealize Operations Cloud, the self-driving operations solution now delivered as SaaS. The new service enables consistent operations for the VMware hybrid cloud, helping customers enhance operational agility, scale rapidly, speed innovation, and increase flexibility.

– August 2019 IBM Corporation announced that it had transformed its software portfolio to be cloud-native and optimized it to run on Red Hat OpenShift. Organizations can now build mission-critical applications once and run them on all public clouds, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba and IBM Cloud, and on private clouds. The new cloud-native capabilities would be offered as pre-integrated solutions called IBM Cloud Paks. Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management offers multi-cloud visibility, governance, and automation. It can help clients reduce operational expenses of supporting large-scale cloud-native environments by 75%.

Key Market Trends:

Growing adoption of Cloud Services by SME’s Driving the Market’s Growth

– A large number of small and medium enterprises are focused on introducing their own cloud frameworks to securely cater to their internal computing and data storage and processing requirements.

– With the help of advanced cloud systems management software products, enterprises could enhance their quality and speed of delivery, reduce the cost of undertaking manual tasks, and improve business performance and accuracy.

– Moreover, the enhancements witnessed in cloud-based systems in the past few years have led to a massive increase in the number of customized services and applications, requiring effective management tools for positive outcomes.

– According to the US Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 50% of Americans either own or work for a small business. Additionally, According to the European Commission, there were predicted to be approximately 25.1 million SMEs in the European Union in 2018, with the vast majority of these enterprises micro-sized firms that only employed fewer than nine people.

– Moreover, According to Parallels, the size of small-to-medium-sized business cloud services increased to USD 158.9 billion in 2019 from USD 125 billion in 2016. The growth in the adoption of cloud services among SMEs is anticipated to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Cloud System Management Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

