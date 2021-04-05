China Fintech Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Ant Financial, ZhongAn, Du Xiaoman, JD Finance

China Fintech Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The China Fintech Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of China Fintech Market are Ant Financial, ZhongAn, Du Xiaoman, JD Finance, Lufax, Tencent, Dianrong, Ping An Technology, Tiger Brokers and others.

Key Market Trends:

SMEs Fintech Adoption Trends

SMEs are at a different point in their adoption journey compared to consumers. Companies are actively seeking technology solutions to increase efficiency and achieve cost efficiency across their business. They are also subject to regulatory requirements in some markets, which necessitate the adoption of products and services such as bookkeeping tools for audit and tax purposes, or business liability insurance. FinTech challengers are rapidly becoming reliable vendors for SMEs in these spaces, which have been historically underserved by incumbents.

Fintech Companies in Financial Industry in China

Fintechs in China is playing a crucial role in the financial services industry. Zhong An, the online-only insurance giant competing with traditional players in the gross written premiums showcases the significance of fintech in this sector. Coming to the segment-wise distribution within financial services sector, B2C mode of credit witnesses the highest proportion of fintech companies, followed by consumer finance and third party payment. These three segments sum up to around 77.08% of total number of fintechs in financial services sector. Earlier, the fintech market in China is flooded with P2P lending startups. As the government has tightened its control over internet finance due to increased fraudulent business models in the marketplace lending, the fintechs are shifting to insurtech, regtech and other B2B models rather than settling to B2C field.

Regional Outlook of China Fintech Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

