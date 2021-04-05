Change and Configuration Management Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Amazon Web Services, Ansible (Red Hat, Inc.), BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Change and Configuration Management Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)

The Change and Configuration Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Change and Configuration Management Market are Amazon Web Services, Ansible (Red Hat, Inc.), BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Chef Software, Inc., Codenvy, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Puppet, Servicenow Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced the integration of Aruba ClearPass Policy Manager with Microsoft endpoint protection platforms to deliver significant advances in enterprise cyberattack protection. Aruba has completed the integration, testing, and verification of ClearPass Policy Manager with Microsoft Endpoint Manager, a unified management platform that includes Configuration Manager and Microsoft Intune

– March 2020 – BMC Software Inc. announced the new v20.02 version of BMC Helix, which includes the features like BMC Helix Remediate Integrations that provide blind spot detection and closed-loop change and enhanced configuration management.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Auto- Scaling and Endpoint security in BFSI sector is Fueling the Growth

– Several banks are leveraging cloud concepts like auto-scaling groups that can automatically respond to load by scaling the number of machines up or down. Unlike the snowflake server setup, provisioning these new machines is automatic using the scripts. Configuration management can run faster than a sysadmin manually entering commands, reducing latency of spinning up a new machine.

– In May 2020, Red Hat, Inc., the provider of open source solutions, announced that Asiakastieto Group, a Helsinki-based fintech company, is using Red Hat solutions to build its new account information service, Account Insight, on an open banking platform. The firm uses Red Hat OpenShift for faster time to market and Red Hat Integration to centrally manage data sharing with business customers to deliver the most relevant, timely offerings to end consumers.

– Red Hat 3scale API Management provided Asiakastieto with a centralized, more secure interface to connect banks and credit grantors and to enable test and launch of changes via configuration, removing the need to build and redeploy code, which was disruptive to business.

– Further, according to data reported in the upper house of parliament, Rajya Sabha, India, 1,367 frauds were reported in FY 2016-17, 2,127 in FY 2017-18, and 1,477 frauds in FY 2018-19 with regards to ATM/debit card, credit card, and internet banking transactions. Owing to the increasing number of banking frauds, there is an increased need to protect all endpoints.

Regional Outlook of Change and Configuration Management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Change and Configuration Management Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

