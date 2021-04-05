Challenger Banks in Europe Market 2021 Global Outlook – Revolut, Number26 GmBH, Monzo Bank Limited, Monese, Tandem Bank

Challenger Banks in Europe – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Challenger Banks in Europe Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Challenger Banks in Europe Market are OakNorth Bank, Revolut, Number26 GmBH, Monzo Bank Limited, Monese, Tandem Bank, Pockit, One Savings Bank, Shawbrook Bank, Aldermore, Atom Bank PLc, TSB, Clydesdale, Virgin Bank, Metro Bank, Starling Bank and others.

Key Market Trends:

Challenger Banks Gaining Traction in Europe

On January 13, 2018, an overhaul of the Payments Services Directive (PSD2) required banks to open their payments infrastructure and customer data assets allowing third parties to use them to develop payments and information services for consumers essentially PSD2 dissolved banks monopoly on consumer financial data. This helped many players like N24, Revolut to provide expanded service offerings and gain customer base. Also large banks entered partnerships with fintech players.

Challenger Banks offer attractive returns for savers in Europe

Challenger Banks in Europe have this major proposition – better products at cheaper costs. Using the rapid technological adoption of customers and legacy systems of large players being insufficient to cater to their growing needs as an opportunity, new banks have come up with attractive products offered through online platforms at cheaper costs. For comparison sake, average interest rates offered for savings account holders of leading large banks in Europe namely Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBS, Santander, Lloyd’s, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank are compared with challengers banks like Atom Bank, N26, Tandem, ad a few others. There is clear benefit observed which is presented in the infographic below.

