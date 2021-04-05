Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) Market is projected to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2028| ONYX Solar Group LLC, Merck KGaA, AGC, Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic materials that are used to replace conventional building materials in parts of the building envelope such as the roof, skylights, or facades. These advantages make BIPV one of the fastest growing segments of the photovoltaic industry.

The global building-integrated photovoltaics market size is projected to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of +26% during the forecast period from 2021 – 2028.

BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) refers to photovoltaic systems integrated within an object. In the case of facade or roof systems the photovoltaic system is added to the building after it was built. These low powered systems of up to some 10 kW are usually integrated into the south facade.

The top most Players in the Global Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) Market include:-

ONYX Solar Group LLC

Merck KGaA

AGC Inc.

Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd

By type:-

Thin-film

Crystalline

By Application:-

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

By regional analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase Global Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that’s expected to witness the fastest growth.

Competitive landscape which includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present as well as the future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging also as developed regions.

