Automotive Financing Market Expected to Reach USD 319.8 Bn by 2025

The global automotive financing market was valued at USD 221.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 319.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2020-2025. The growth of this market is attributed towards rapid need for using superior quality of products in car is thereby escalating the sales of global automobiles along with incorporation of upgraded technology features in the automobile parts.

This technological upgradation in automobiles is thereby uplifting its demand and hence this industry is enhancing its customer base at extensive rate. Furthermore, excessive investments in autonomous vehicles along with prompt financing from dealers, banks and credit unions are further contributing towards the growth of global automotive financing market.

Due to features such as safety and convenience provided by the autonomous vehicles to the drivers thus motivates the users to invest in the research and development activities in automotive domain. Furthermore, in order to invest in autonomous vehicles the end users require financing from credit union, dealers and banks that further bolster the need of automotive financing and anticipated to drive the growth of global automotive financing market.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Provider Type

On the basis of provider type, the global automotive financing market is categorized into OEMs, banks, and other financial institutions. Amongst these segments, banks segment is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025 due to steady procedures and use of less documents in availing the finance.

Insight by Purpose Type

On the basis of purpose type, the global automotive financing market is segmented into leasing, loan, and others. Amongst these segments, leasing is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to changing trends observed amongst the customers and the millennials generation towards leasing of products that is considered to be viable option as compared to that of purchasing a product.

Insight by Vehicle Type

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive financing market is bifurcated into passenger and commercial vehicles. Between these, commercial vehicles are anticipated to generate larger revenue by 2025 as these vehicles are more expensive and provide easy access to financial schemes to the clients.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the automotive financing market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. They are availing their service via online channels and are attributing their efforts towards availing special loan packages to the customers. Furthermore, the companies are making coalitions with car rental companies and transportation companies in order to extend its market base.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive financing market are Bank of China, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Toyota Financial Services, Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific, Bank of America, Volkswagen Finance, Banquo Bradesco Financiamentos, BNP Paribas, Ally Financial, Wells Fargo, Industrial and Commercial Bank of India, HSBC, Capital One, and HDFC Bank.

