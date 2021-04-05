Automotive Cybersecurity Market Expected to Reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025

The global automotive cybersecurity market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020-2025.

Driverless cars are still in emerging phase and several companies are marking efforts to commercialized is soon. Some of the renowned names in the automotive industry have already made some significant announcements, for instance, BMW will reveal its self-driving electric vehicle called BMW iNext, by 2021. All these developments in the field of automotive industry will bring numerous new opportunities for the cybersecurity service providers.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/automotive-cybersecurity-market/request-sample

Passenger car held the larger share in the automotive cybersecurity market in 2019

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car is expected to account the higher market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period with large number of tier1 and tier2 OEMs investment in enhancing security features.

Geography Insight

Geographically, APAC, is the largest and fastest growing automotive cybersecurity market with largest number of vehicle production on yearly basis, advancing in-vehicle electronic architecture, and growing number of automotive OEMs and electronic component suppliers in the region. This will further up surge the growth of the China automotive cybersecurity market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive cybersecurity market are Harman International, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Symantec Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Trillium Secure Inc., and Escrypt GmbH.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/automotive-cybersecurity-market/customize-report

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Coverage

Security Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

Fitting Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

In-Vehicle

External Cloud

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Telematics System

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control & Comfort System

Communication System

ADAS & Safety System

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Segmentation

Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Region

North America

By Security Type

By Fitting Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Security Type

By Fitting Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Security Type

By Fitting Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Security Type

By Fitting Type

By Application

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com