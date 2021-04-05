At 6.97% CAGR, Trends of Parking Meter Market Reviewed with Industry forecast to 2025

Parking Meter Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Parking Meter Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The report thoroughly covers the Parking Meter market by type, applications and regions. The report provides an balanced and detailed analysis of the on-going Parking Meter trends, opportunities/high growth areas, Parking Meter market drivers which would help the investors to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The report provides insights on the following sections:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Parking Meter Market.

Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R & D activities, and new product developments in the Global Parking Meter Market.

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Parking Meter Market.

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Parking Meter Market.

Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Parking Meter Market.

Global Parking Meter Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Parking Meter Market valued approximately USD 9.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.97% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Parking Meter Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agencies’ parking management solutions. The parking meter is highly suitable for public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings universities and hospitals that generate high parking demand. Growth in automobile industry and changing living & working ways with fast moving global economies are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, inclusion of IoT-based services in public places is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Further, parking meter offers various benefits such as optimized parking, reduce traffic, enhanced user experience, new revenue streams, increased safety etc. These benefits also leads in rising demand of parking meter across the world. However, high initial investment requirement and lack of advanced technologies in developing economies are the factors that limiting the market growth of Parking Meter during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cale Access AB

CivicsSmart Inc.

IPS Group Inc.

LocoMobi Inc.

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

METRIC Group Ltd.

Parkeon S.A.S.

Parking BOXX

POM Inc.

Ventek International

Worldwide Parking Inc.

The objective of Parking Meter market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Parking Meter market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Some of the Highlights about Table of Content of Parking Meter Market

1 Parking Meter Market overview

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Years Considered

Parking Meter Market Research Methodology

Economic Indicators

Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

World Market Overview

Global Parking Meter Consumption analysis and forecast

Parking Meter Consumption CAGR by Region

3 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Parking Meter Market Drivers and Impact

Growing Demand from Key Regions

Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

Market Challenges and Impact

Parking Meter Market Trends

4 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Sales Channel

Direct Channels

Indirect Channels

5 Key Players Analysis

Company Details

Main Business Overview

Product Benchmarking

Recent Developments and Technological Advancement in Parking Meter Market

