Asia-Pacific Hospital Bed Market, Industry Insights by Area of Use, Type, Power and End-User, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the primary growth drivers for the Asia-Pacific hospital bed market.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/asia-pacific-hospital-bed-market/request-sample<img class=”i-amphtml-intrinsic-sizer” style=”max-width: 100%; display: block !important;” role=”presentation” src=”data:;base64,” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

Therefore, the increasing aging population coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in Asia-Pacific creates a huge demand for medical beds in the region. According to the UNDESA report on aging population, in 2017, 228.9 million people in China and 42.5 million people in Japan were aged 60 years or above and this population is anticipated to increase to 478.6 million and 46.1 million by 2050.

Different end-users of hospital beds include hospitals, elderly care facilities, and home care settings. Hospitals are the largest end-users of medical beds as hospitals are the primary healthcare facility for the treatment of chronic diseases and for the treatment of the majority of the population.

Japan is the largest hospital bed market in the region owing to the aging population, high prevalence of chronic diseases and high healthcare expenditure. China is the second largest market for the medical beds in the region as the country is developing its healthcare facilities at a rapid pace.

Explore Full Research Report Description at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/asia-pacific-hospital-bed-market

The Asia-Pacific hospital bed industry witnessed the fastest growth in India and the highest growth in the country is expected to remain during the forecast period.

Some of the key hospital bed industry players are Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Aegean Technology Co. Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Getinge AB, Midmark Corporation, and Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited are the key players offering hospital beds.

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com