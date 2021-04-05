Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Doors Market – Analysis and Forecast To 2024 | ASSA ABLOY, Terra Universal Inc.

The Asia-Pacific cleanroom doors market will generate more than half a billion in revenues by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the industry, high demand from the growing pharmaceutical and medical device industry, increasing demand for aftermarket services. With the increasing regulatory compliances in the region, the demand for cleanroom swinging, sliding and roll-up doors are anticipated to create huge demand in the coming years.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure and high growth of the medical and pharmaceutical industry in the region are the key growth drives for the Asia-Pacific cleanroom doors market. Moreover, the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in Asia-Pacific is leading to more stringent norms regarding the cleanroom in hospitals. Healthcare providers in the region are now adopting technologically advanced, and automatic door systems for their cleanrooms. This is anticipated to create huge demand for cleanroom doors in the region in the next few years.

cleanroom doors market. The fluctuating raw material prices, high cost of advanced door systems and difficulty in implementation of regulatory standards are some of the key challenges for the growth of

Moreover, the developing nations in Asia-Pacific such as India and China are witnessing huge demand for these doors across healthcare sectors. Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing medical device and pharmaceutical industry, and increasing regulatory compliances in these countries will lead to an increase in demand for these doors in these countries. Local manufacturers in these countries are also catering to the demand in the market by providing low-cost product within these countries.

Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd., Dortek, GMP Technical Solutions Private Limited, ASSA ABLOY, Terra Universal Inc., ASI Doors Inc., Nicomac Srl, Rite-Hite, Avians, Chase Industries, Inc., and EFAFLEX are the key players offering cleanroom doors in Asia-Pacific.

