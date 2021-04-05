Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) System Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast 2024

The increasing air pollution, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the major factors leading to the high demand of AQM Systems in the Asia-Pacific market. Moreover, owing to the increasing government initiatives in the different countries in the region the demand for air quality monitoring systems is anticipated to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is categorized into outdoor monitors and indoor monitors. Indoor monitors hold a larger share in the market. Moreover, outdoor monitors are expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. The indoor monitors are further subdivided into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors. In addition, the outdoor monitors are further subdivided into portable outdoor monitors, fixed outdoor monitors, AQM station and dust and particulate matter monitors.

The different end-users of AQM systems are petrochemical industry, government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, power generation plants, the pharmaceutical industry, and others. Among the all end user, the government agencies and academic institutes account for the largest expenditure for the procurement of AQM systems in Asia-Pacific. Governments in different countries is the major stakeholder and frames regulations and take initiatives in the region to curb and monitor air pollution.

Japan is the largest market for the AQM system in Asia-Pacific, owing to the increased government focus on public health and control of air pollution. However, the proactive initiatives taken by the Chinese government will make the country the largest market by the end of the year 2022. Moreover, India is anticipated to account for the fastest growth in demand for the AQM system in the region.

Some of the major players offering AQM systems in Asia-Pacific include Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, ECOTECH GROUP, Merck KgaA, General Electric Company, Horiba Limited, TSI Incorporated, Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Aeroqual Limited are the key players offering air quality monitoring system.

