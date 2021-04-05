Air Ambulance Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis Report 2024

Air ambulance service is an advanced and sophisticated medical service which uses air transportation such as airplane and helicopters. It is the most effective and vital mode of transportation in case of a medical emergency at the hospital, accident site, and home. It helps to shift critical patients to hospitals as they consume less time to travel. It comprises of trained medical staff and is equipped with medical treatment facilities used in emergencies to treat patients and provide immediate medical care in the emergency. It is effective in serving people in war-torn areas and those affected by natural disasters.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this Research Report @ https://www.vynzresearch.com/aerospace-and-defense/air-ambulance-market/request-sample

The global air ambulance market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases and access to remote areas. Different type of aircraft such as helicopter, airplane, and seaplane contributed to the air ambulance market size. The market has witnessed high demand for helicopter due to its ease in landing and taking off from a smaller ground area, and it facilitates wider reach in remote areas.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type of Aircraft

On the basis of the type of aircraft, the air ambulance market is subdivided into helicopter, airplane, and seaplane. Of both aircraft types, helicopter segment accounted the largest share in the market, due to its ease in landing and taking off from a smaller ground area, and it facilitates wider reach in remote areas. The aircraft segment is further subdivided into rotator-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft. The fixed-wing air ambulance is a safe, reliable, and quick way of transporting patients. The fixed-wing aircraft is expected to grow at a significant rate due to mounting spending capability of people and expanding medical tourism.

Insight by Service

On the basis of service, the market is subdivided into hospital-based, community-based and others. Of all the services, the hospital-based accounted the largest share in the market, as it provides air medical transportation services to multi-specialty hospitals and other healthcare centers.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest air ambulance market due to expanding the geriatric population, established infrastructure, and technological advancement. In addition, the mounting occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, occurrence of an enormous fleet of air ambulance service, and escalating patient inclination towards efficient and faster mode of delivery are also up surging growth of the North American air ambulance market.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market due to the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases. In addition, mounting spending capability of people, expanding medical tourism and strengthening the economy is also up surging the growth of the Asia-Pacific air ambulance market.

Get Discount : https://www.vynzresearch.com/aerospace-and-defense/air-ambulance-market/customize-report

Competitive Insight

Key players in the air ambulance market are catering the demand by collaborating with small players and investing in technologically advanced products across the globe. In April 2017, Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (AMGH), to acquire Air Medical Resource Group (AMRG) of South Jordan in order to increase critical care aircraft and improve its presence in other geographies. Native American Air Ambulance, Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH) Inc., Express AirMed Transport, PHI Air Medical, IAS Medical, and REVA Air Ambulance are the key players offering air ambulance.

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com