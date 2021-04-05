Africa Small Cell Market 2021 Global Outlook – Airspan Networks Inc., T&W Electronics Co Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Africa Small Cell Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Africa Small Cell Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Africa Small Cell Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Africa Small Cell Market are Parallel Wireless Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., T&W Electronics Co Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Baicells Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– February 2020 – Parallel Wireless, Inc. partnered with Etisalat Group to trial Parallel Wireless 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN across its markets in Africa with the objective of achieving digital transformation with the deployment of best-in-class technologies to support 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G connectivity. OpenRAN controller is the industry only software platform that virtualizes ALL G RAN and core functions (vBSC for 2G, vRNC for 3G, small cell and core gateways for 4G) to lower the cost of RAN through simplification, automation, and full virtualization of networks.

– January 2020 – ZTE Corporation, one of the prominent telecommunication service providers, announced its alliance with MTN Uganda to launch the first 5G SA network in East Africa. ZTE also presented its end-to-end commercialized 5G solutions, including Beyond 100G Transmission, the 5G Common Core, 5G New Radio, 5G Flexhaul, and Big Video, as well as its 5G indoor and outdoor routers and 5G terminal devices.

Key Market Trends:

Indoor Application to Have Significant Share

– Spectrum convergence, in small cell towers deployment, requires network planning to maximize spectrum utilization. There is an increasing deployment of small cell towers for indoor applications. For instance, MTN Group Limited, a leading telecommunications company with presence in over 20 countries, was the first to trial the Ericsson Radio Dot System in public venues and enterprise buildings across South Africa, and later across MTN operations.

– With growing urbanization in the countries in the region, in-depth coverage in urban areas is increasingly complex, and network deployment to meet Mobile Broadband (MBB) data capacity growth is increasingly difficult.

– For instance, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is often regarded as the world’s fastest urbanizing region. Urban areas in 2018 contained 472 million people and will double over the next 25 years. The global share of African urban residents is projected to grow from 11.3 percent in 2010 to 20.2 percent by 2050.

Regional Outlook of Africa Small Cell Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Africa Small Cell Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.