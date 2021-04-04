Self Service Technology Market 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Self-Service Technology Market Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global self-service technology market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Self-service technology (SST) allows users to acquire services on their own, without any third-party involvement. It allows service firms to improve productivity and reduce labor costs while users are offered direct assistance. Self-service technology does not involve additional service agents as it offers user-friendly administrative tools for digital support. Some of its services include automated teller machines (ATMs), barcode scanning at stores, information and booking kiosks, and online banking services. Self-service technology provides various advantages, such as reduced congestion, enhanced customer experience and satisfaction, quicker service, etc.

The growing penetration of smart devices coupled with the high internet connectivity is currently driving the self service technology market. Owing to its convenience and time-efficiency, SST is being increasingly adopted across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, self-service technology is also being utilized in the travel and tourism sector in the form of kiosks installed across airports, bus stops, train stations, etc. Additionally, the growing use of online banking services increases the demand for SST in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Request for a free PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-service-technology-market/requestsample

Self-Service Technology Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the self service technology market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Fujitsu Limited

Toshiba Corporation

KIOSK Information Systems Inc.

NCR Corporation

HESS Cash Systems GmbH

AZKOYEN SA

HYOSUNG TNS Inc. (Hyosung Corporation)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

The report has segmented the global self service technology market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

ATM

Kiosks

Vending Machines

Breakup by Application:

Retail

QSR

Banking

Travel and Tourism

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-service-technology-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-affairs-outsourcing-market

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-research-organization-services-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800