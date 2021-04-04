Self Service Technology Market 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Self-Service Technology Market Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global self-service technology market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Self-service technology (SST) allows users to acquire services on their own, without any third-party involvement. It allows service firms to improve productivity and reduce labor costs while users are offered direct assistance. Self-service technology does not involve additional service agents as it offers user-friendly administrative tools for digital support. Some of its services include automated teller machines (ATMs), barcode scanning at stores, information and booking kiosks, and online banking services. Self-service technology provides various advantages, such as reduced congestion, enhanced customer experience and satisfaction, quicker service, etc.
The growing penetration of smart devices coupled with the high internet connectivity is currently driving the self service technology market. Owing to its convenience and time-efficiency, SST is being increasingly adopted across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, self-service technology is also being utilized in the travel and tourism sector in the form of kiosks installed across airports, bus stops, train stations, etc. Additionally, the growing use of online banking services increases the demand for SST in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.
Self-Service Technology Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the self service technology market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Fujitsu Limited
- Toshiba Corporation
- KIOSK Information Systems Inc.
- NCR Corporation
- HESS Cash Systems GmbH
- AZKOYEN SA
- HYOSUNG TNS Inc. (Hyosung Corporation)
- Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
The report has segmented the global self service technology market on the basis of product, application and region.
Breakup by Product:
- ATM
- Kiosks
- Vending Machines
Breakup by Application:
- Retail
- QSR
- Banking
- Travel and Tourism
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
