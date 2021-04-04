Salmon Fish Market Production, Demand with Status and Global Analysis 2021 to 2024

The Global Salmon Fish Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Salmon Fish data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global salmon fish market is expected to reach US$21.52 billion in 2024, witnessing a growth at a CAGR of 7.72%, over the period 2020-2024.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Salmon Fish Market: Lery Seafood Group ASA), SalMar ASA, Grieg Seafood ASA, Bakkafrost P/F and Norway Royal Salmon ASA, and Others.

Salmon fish is one of the most popular seafood, which is widely consumed by the people all around the world. This fish species is highly rich in protein and provides some of the essential nutrients which are associated with a healthy profile in customers and therefore, considered as one of the functional foods. Presently, the overall industry is experiencing growth with the ongoing research & development activities conducted by the key fish breeding corporations to improve their respective smolt (young salmon fish) harvest volume.

The growth of the market is supported by factors such as growing population, increasing fast-casual restaurants, escalating smolt releases, growing tourism industry and rising healthcare awareness. However, the market growth would be challenged by growing carbon dioxide emissions and an outbreak of salmon induced disease. To overcome the challenges in the market, a few notable trends like emerging salmon fish harvesting projects, accelerating demand for smoked salmon, mounting penetration of online food orders, increasing per capita consumption of fish and technological advancement are expected to boost the market in future.

The fastest growing regional market was Europe owing to the decline in the occurrence rate of marine animal diseases such as Sea Lice, Pancreas Disease & Salmonid Rickettsial Septicaemia in key revenue contributing areas and high adoption of the recirculation aquaculture system by the seafood companies. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a major trade disruption worldwide, leading to the significant decline in the demand for salmon fish, impacting the growth of the market globally.

– The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global salmon fish market with potential impact of COVID-19

– The major regional markets (Norway, Chile, the U.K., Canada) have been analyzed.

– The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

– Salmon Fish Harvesters

– Salmon Fish & Sea Food Suppliers

– End Users (Food industry, Supplement Industry, Retailers, etc.)

– Research Institutes & Organizations

– Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Salmon Fish Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

