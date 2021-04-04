Power Tools (Electric & Pneumatic) Market 2021 Overview and Competitive Analysis – Hitachi, Bosch Limited, Stanley Black & Decker, Hilti Corporation

The Global Power Tools (Electric & Pneumatic) Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Power Tools (Electric & Pneumatic) data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global power tools market is estimated to reach US$57.4 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Power Tools (Electric & Pneumatic) Market: Bosch Limited, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Hilti Corporation and Hitachi, Ltd., and Others.

Market Overview:

The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, growing urban population, growing spending on construction and infrastructure projects, growing adoption of cordless power tools, growing automotive industry and rising remodelling and renovation projects are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high maintenance cost of power tools and fluctuations in raw material prices. A few notable trends include advances in lithium batteries, growth of DIY activities and smart and connected power tools.

The global power tools market is segmented into electric, pneumatic and others. The global power tools market is highly dominated by electric power tools owing to its application in construction as well as manufacturing activities.

The global power tools market is expected to grow in future due to rising infrastructural developments, growing urbanization and rising industrialization. In terms of region, North America is the major contributor to the global power tools market supported by increasing demand for power tools among industrial and residential sectors. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing market for power tools with rapid increase in the industrialization and urbanization across China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

Scope of the report:

– The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global power tools market, segmented into electric, pneumatic and others

– The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

– The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

– Power Tools Manufacturers

– Construction Industry

– Automotive Industry

– Consulting Firms

– Investment Banks

– Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Power Tools (Electric & Pneumatic) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Power Tools (Electric & Pneumatic) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Power Tools (Electric & Pneumatic) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

