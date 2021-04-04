Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2021-2026; Industry Size, Growth, Share, Future Trends, Structure, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Report With Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global photo printing and merchandise market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Photo printing and merchandise refer to a variety of personalized gifting and decoration materials on which photographs are printed. Printed cards, calendars, canvases, mugs, keyrings, cushions, t-shirts, etc., are some of the common product categories. They are primarily produced by using the dye-sublimation procedure, in which the printed dye is incorporated with the polymer coating of the sublimation paper onto the object. This procedure creates highly vibrant, durable, scratch-resistant, and long-lasting prints.

The rising utilization of smartphones and tablets to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras offers enhanced flexibility and customization to photo editors, thereby catalyzing the photo printing and merchandise market growth. Additionally, the growing inclination of millennials towards personalized gifting options has escalated the demand for photo printing and merchandise. These products are also used by corporates for product promotions and increasing brand awareness among the masses. Besides this, several technological advancements, such as the development of lenticular printing for high-definition and 3D prints, are also bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the increasing penetration of social media platforms and online retail channels is further expected to drive the market for photo printing and merchandise.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global photo printing and merchandise market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market on the basis of product type, printing type, device used, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Prints

Wall Arts

Cards

Photo Gifts

Photo Books

Calendars

Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

Digital Printing

Film Printing

Breakup by Device Used:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Instant Kiosk

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Greetings Corporation, Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.), Card Factory, Cimpress NV, Digitalab Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Hallmark Cards Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Shutterfly Inc. and Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

