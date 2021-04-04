BusinessTechnology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global next generation sequencing market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2021-2026. Next-generation sequencing refers to the process of determining the sequence of nucleotides in DNA. It involves various procedures, such as sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. Next-generation sequencing is a cost-effective solution that offers faster and highly precise results. This enables the analysis of millions of DNA molecules, which facilitates research activities in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, along with several technological advancements in the field of medical sciences are primarily driving the next generation sequencing market. Furthermore, due to the widespread utilization of liquid biopsies in cancer diagnosis, there has been an increasing demand for NGS technologies. These technologies utilize cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a non-invasive cancer biomarker for real-time cancer monitoring and detection. Additionally, the increasing adoption of genome mapping solutions to forecast and analyze numerous chronic ailments is also propelling the market. Other factors, such as declining costs of NGS technologies and numerous R&D activities in the field of sequencing chemistry, are further expected to drive the next generation sequencing (NGS) market growth in the coming years.

Next Generation Sequencing Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:                                     

The competitive landscape of the next generation sequencing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • 10x Genomics
  • PerkinElmer
  • Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Agilent Technologies
  • GenapSys Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies
  • Becton Dickinson and Company

The report has segmented the global next generation sequencing market on the basis of sequencing type, product type, technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Sequencing Type:

  • Whole Genome Sequencing
  • Targeted Resequencing
  • Whole Exome Sequencing
  • RNA Sequencing
  • CHIP Sequencing
  • De Novo Sequencing
  • Methyl Sequencing
  • Others

Breakup by Product Type:                                       

  • Instruments
  • Reagents and Consumables
  • Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

  • Sequencing by Synthesis
  • Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
  • Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing
  • Nanopore Sequencing
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine
  • Genetic Screening
  • Diagnostics
  • Agriculture and Animal Research
  • Others

Breakup by End-User:       

  • Academic Institutes & Research Centers
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • Market Trends
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

