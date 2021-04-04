Food Waste Management Market 2021-2026; Industry Growth, Size, Companies Share, Future Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “Food Waste Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global food waste management market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Food waste management involves the use of a systematic approach for collecting, segregating, disposing of, treating, transporting as well as containing food waste generated during agricultural, dairy food, poultry, and seafood processing. Effective food waste management is essential for the conservation of the environment as it reduces methane emissions from landfills and returns nutrients to the soil in the form of compost. Landfills, composting, and anaerobic digestion of the generated wastes are some of the common disposal techniques that are used across the commercial as well as residential sectors.

Due to considerable growth in the food and beverages sector across the globe, there has been a rise in the generation of large volumes of food wastes from hotels, restaurants, and fast-food joints, which, in turn, has driven the requirement for effective food waste management solutions. Furthermore, the governments of various countries are taking initiatives to improve their waste management systems at residential and commercial levels to reduce the excessive use of landfills for disposing of food wastes. Also, they are spreading awareness regarding waste recycling and proper segregation of wastes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, continual technological advancements, such as the introduction of automated waste collection systems, novel sensor-based technology, and enzyme-based food management solutions, are improving the efficiency of food waste management solutions on the global level, thereby providing an impetus to the food waste management market growth.

Food Waste Management Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the food waste management market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Stericycle Inc.

Remondis SE and Co. KG

Clean Harbors Inc.

Suez (Sofina)

Republic Services Inc.

Veolia and Waste Management Inc.

Hulsey Environmental Services Inc.

FCC Environment (UK) Limited

Covanta Holding Corporation

The report has segmented the global food waste management market on the basis of waste type, process, source, application and region.

Breakup by Waste Type:

Cereals

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Fish and Sea Food

Processed Food

Others

Breakup by Process:

Aerobic Digestion

Anaerobic Digestion

Combustion/Incineration

Others

Breakup by Source:

Primary Food Producers

Food Manufacturers

Food Distributors and Suppliers

Food Service Providers

Municipalities and Households

Breakup by Application:

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power Generation

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents:

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

