Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market 2021-2026; Industry Size, Growth, Share, Upcoming Trends, Structure, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cardiac prosthetic devices market reached a value of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026. Cardiac prosthetic devices are artificial devices implanted temporarily or permanently for supporting the proper functioning of damaged heart tissues. They are also used for maintaining blood flow, preventing blockage in arteries and improving the overall quality of life in patients. Some of the commonly utilized cardiac prosthetic devices include pacemakers, ventricular assist devices, defibrillators, annuloplasty rings and heart valves.

On account of the sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns, there is an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and other heart ailments, such as coronary artery disease (CAD). This represents one of the significant factors bolstering the growth of the cardiac prosthetic devices market. Moreover, advancements in heart valve replacement devices and the introduction of compact-sized pacemakers are impelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising trend of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), growing geriatric population and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further in the coming years.

Request for a free PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cardiac-prosthetic-devices-market/requestsample

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the cardiac prosthetic devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Medtronic Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Biotronik

Sorin Group

Abbott Laboratories

Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

The report has segmented the global cardiac prosthetic devices market on the basis of region, product type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Valves Mechanical Valve Tissue Valve Stented Tissue Valve Stentless Tissue Valve Transcatheter Valve

Pacemakers

Implantable Pacemakers Single-Chamber Battery Pacemaker Dual-Chamber Battery Pacemaker Triple-Chamber Battery Pacemaker

External Pacemakers

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals, Clinics and Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cardiac-prosthetic-devices-market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Laparoscopic Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laparoscopic-devices-market

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spinal-implants-surgery-devices-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800