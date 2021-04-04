Black Pepper Market 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Future Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Black Pepper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global black pepper market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Black pepper is a widely used ingredient in various culinary practices across the globe. It is an intense, hot, and spicy powder produced from unripe drupes of the pepper plant. The drupes are cleaned and dried through which black pepper oil, spirit and spice are procured. The spirit is utilized in medicinal and beauty products, the oil is adopted to produce ayurvedic medicines, and the spice is used for numerous culinary purposes. Black pepper is rich in vitamin A and C, carotenes, flavonoids, and other antioxidants, which help to cure neuralgia, scabies, stomach infections, and bronchitis.

The expanding food and beverage industry across the globe is primarily driving the black pepper market growth. Increasing consumer preferences towards ready-to-eat, fried, and processed food products have significantly escalated the demand for black pepper. Furthermore, the growing adoption of black pepper in skincare products based on its antibacterial and antioxidant properties is also propelling the global market. Additionally, the rising utilization of black pepper for manufacturing essential oils, black pepper sprays, and fragrances, is further expected to drive the black pepper market growth in the coming years.

Black Pepper Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

MDH

McCormick

Catch

Baria Pepper

DM AGRO

Webb James

Everest Spices

Vietnam Spice Company

British Pepper and Spice

Indian Valley Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Olam International Limited

Brazil Trade Business

The report has segmented the global black pepper market on the basis of product, source, form, distribution channel, application and region.

Market Breakup by Product: Brazilian Black Pepper Lampang Black Pepper Malabar Black Pepper Sarawak Black Pepper Talamanca Black Pepper Tellicherry Black Pepper Vietnamese Black Pepper

Market Breakup by Source: Organic Inorganic

Market Breakup by Form: Ground Black Pepper Rough Cracked Black Pepper Whole Black Pepper

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Offline Online

Market Breakup by Application: Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Others

Market Breakup by Region: Vietnam Indonesia India Brazil Malaysia Others



