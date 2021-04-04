Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2020-2026 With Top Vendors Like ACI Worldwide, AML360, AML Partners, EastNets

The Research Insights has newly announced the global research report titled as “Anti-Money Laundering Software Market”. Due to the rapid developments in the financial crime, the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market is demanding sector across the globe. This report studies basic outline of the global market along with the various business terminologies. Furthermore, it offers detailed data about the global market in terms of business overview, classifications, applications, features, ongoing trends, and competitive landscape.

The analyst forecast the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +2 Billion and at a CAGR of +16% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Anti-money laundering software is used by financial associations to evaluate customer data and perceive apprehensive transactions. It is used in the finance and legal businesses to meet the legal necessities for financial institutions and other structured entities to prevent or report money laundering undertakings.

Top Key Players:

ACI Worldwide, AML360, AML Partners, EastNets, Experian, Fiserv, Nice Actimize, Oracle, Safe Banking Systems, SAS, SunGard, Thomson Reuters, Tonbeller, Truth Technologies, Verafin, Aquilan, Ascent Technology Consulting, Banker’s Toolbox, Cellent Finance Solutions, CS&S.

The global anti-money laundering software market is subjective by numerous factors such as surge in money laundering cases, application of severe government regulations to organize Anti-Money Laundering solutions and a growth in IT spending among financial organizations. Increase in online banking institutions, peer-to-peer transfers using mobile phones, anonymous online payment services, and use of virtual currencies have led to rise in money laundering cases.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Segmentation Overview–

By Component:

Software

Service

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premise

The cloud-based segment is predictable to eyewitness the highest growth rate, due to increase in acceptance of cloud-based solutions in small & medium-sized economic organizations to conflict money laundering.

North America is likely to be the largest region in the global market for anti-money laundering software market. Stringent regulations against money laundering in the U.S. and Canada is contributing to the growth of the region. The anti-money laundering software providers can leverage this as an opportunity for expanding their business and ensure that money laundering incidences are reduced to a greater extent.

By Product:

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

