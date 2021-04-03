US Baby Tech Market Hits USD 46 Bn by 2028| Sirona M, Jiobit, Lil Tracker, Mr. Securio, 4moms, Happiest Baby, Nanit, Owlet Baby Care, Cleo, Brightwheel, Alcresta

US Millennial parents are contributing to the growth of the US Baby Tech market: Forbes estimates its current size at $46 billion. According to Statista, the most significant segment he baby monitor market is expected to reach $1.735 billion, growing at a CAGR of +8% between 2021 and 2028.

Recent statistics show a higher percentage of working mothers than four decades ago. The percent of working mothers with children under three years old is showing rapid growth from 35 to 55%. Overall, working parents amounted to 32.7% of the US labor force in 2016.

Owlet Smart Sock tracks the oxygen level and heart rate of a sleeping child and alerts parents about heart rate fluctuations and breathing difficulties. The sock uses pulse-oximetry technology, connects to a smartphone, and can be charged wirelessly. The SNOO smart bassinet detects crying, rocks fussy infants back to sleep, and can be controlled remotely with the help of a mobile app.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Sirona M

Jiobit

Lil Tracker

Securio

4moms

Happiest Baby

Nanit

Owlet Baby Care

Cleo

Brightwheel

Alcresta

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global US Baby Tech Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the US Baby Tech market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Market Report Segment: by type

Baby monitoring devices

Body temperature thermometers

Hands-free breast pumps

Market Report Segment: by regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the US Baby Tech market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global US Baby Tech Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Detailed TOC of US Baby Tech Market Research Report-

– US Baby Tech Introduction and Market Overview

– US Baby Tech Market, by Application

– US Baby Tech Industry Chain Analysis

– US Baby Tech Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– US Baby Tech Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of US Baby Tech Market

i) Global US Baby Tech Sales ii) Global US Baby Tech Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

