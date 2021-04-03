Mobile Mapping Systems Market 2021 Global Outlook – Telecommunications System, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Ericsson, Apple

The Global Mobile Mapping Systems Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Mobile Mapping Systems data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for global mobile mapping systems was valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 63.32 billion by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Mobile Mapping Systems Market: Trimble Navigation Ltd, Telecommunications System, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Ericsson, Tomtom NV, Foursquare Labs, Mapquest, Apple, Qualcomm Atheros, and Others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Update:

– August 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. established the High Precision Positioning Systems Division at its German Branch headquarters in Germany. The new division offers key technologies such as Mobile Mapping System (MMS) and the high-precision AQLOC positioning receiver with centimetre-level accuracy for applications in road and utility vehicles, harbours, drones and the agricultural sector.

– February 2018 -Trimble Inc released Trimble MX9 mobile mapping solution. The Trimble MX9 combines a vehicle-mounted mobile lidar system, multi-camera imaging and field software for efficient, precise and high-volume data capture for a broad range of mobile mapping applications

– February 2018 – Leica Geosystems released the new Leica Pegasus: Two Ultimate, an upgrade to its previous mobile mapping platform bringing higher-quality digital reality capture to the market. The Leica Pegasus Web viewer is an online platform that visualizes all captured data stored completely in the cloud from any browser.

This report segments the Global Mobile Mapping Systems Market on the basis of Types are:

Direct Mobile Mapping System

Backpack Mobile Mapping System

On the basis of Application, the Global Mobile Mapping Systems Market is segmented into:

Automobile

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Video Entertainment

Real Estate

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Global Mobile Mapping Systems Market Segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Influence of the Mobile Mapping Systems market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Mobile Mapping Systems market.

-Mobile Mapping Systems market recent innovations and major events

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Mobile Mapping Systems market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Mobile Mapping Systems market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Mobile Mapping Systems market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Mobile Mapping Systems market.

Finally, the Mobile Mapping Systems Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Mobile Mapping Systems Industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

