Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market to observe a surge in revenues with a 15.14% CAGR by 2026

Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market size is expected to reach USD 3771.52 billion by 2026 from USD 1405.83 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.14 % from 2020 to 2026. Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and an increase in surgeries that need continuous monitoring drive growth in the demand of Wearable Bluetooth Monitor Device Market. Also, increasing awareness about a healthy lifestyle among citizens and their interest in tracking health records to prevent diseases induce the growth of the Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market.

The government initiatives, such as the Public Blood Pressure (BP) Check-up program to create alertness amongst people and maintain the database created by remotely operational BP monitors, are anticipated to push further development during the estimated period. Wearable blood pressure monitor devices continuously monitor blood pressure even during activities like exercises, sleep, etc. using technology linked to the person’s body.

With extensive use of wearable technologies for healthcare services, the necessity for assessing the correctness and the precision of these health tracker devices has increased in recent years. Studies showed that wearable technologies lack accuracy and precision and rising concerns about precision are likely to affect market growth. Accuracy is essential for critical heart and hypertension conditions of a patient as well as for their timely medications and treatment where any wrong interpretation can be harmful.

Growth Drivers

The rise in Hypertension and Cardiovascular Disorders

The increasing geriatric population with cardiovascular disorders triggers the demand for wearable blood pressure monitors. Also, a substantial rise has been noticed in hypertension among the population due to the fast-paced, demanding lifestyle. It also leads to demand for the wearable BP monitoring devices for constant monitoring of vital statistics.

The prevalence of diseases combined with technological advancement is expected to contribute significantly to the market during the forthcoming period.

Competitive landscape

The major players in this market operate in North America. Some of the leading players in the Wearable blood pressure monitor market include Blipcare, iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pyle Audio, ForaCare Suisse AG, Qardio, Inc., Xiaomi, Medaval Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Koogeek Inc., and Inventum Huishoudelijke Apparaten B.V., among many others.

Recent Developments

April 2016: Medopad, a digital health company that was renamed to Huma, acquires two artificial intelligence (AI) and wearable technology businesses in the UK, BioBeats and Tarilian Laser Technologies (TLT). The acquisition is expected to expand Huma’s digital biomarker expertise, enabling it to incorporate mental and cardiovascular health data through its platform. Tarilian Laser Technologies is a United Kingdom-based digital health start-up manufacturing and developing wearable blood pressure monitors.

