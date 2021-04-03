Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)

The global water treatment chemicals market is estimated to be USD 29.9 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing contamination occurring in surface and groundwater pollution. The increasing world’s population is attributing to people searching for alternative sources of water such as rivers, streams, lakes are commonly known as surface water. Moreover, of all the consumable water in the world, approximately 97% of it comes from surface water. In order to make it free from pollutants, scientists are rampantly innovating and developing methods in order to make the water fit for human consumption.

Water is the most essential constituent in our day-to-day life and pure water is specifically crucial for the overall well-being of the community. Water is a universal solvent, however; solids, sand, clay, dust and rust are not soluble in water. Furthermore, these particles remain undissolved in water, resulting in cloudiness and are particularly known as total suspended solids (TSS). Additionally, water treatment is done in order to decrease the TSS levels as per the demand of the consumer which is done with the help of water treatment chemicals thereby extending the overall growth of the global water treatment chemicals market.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing investment in the industrial sector along with extensive demand from municipal industrial wastewater treatment are the key factors driving the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. Increasing industrial growth and activities due to the rapid expansion of the global population is thereby accentuating the need for water treatment chemicals in order to make the water fit for human consumption. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by the government authorities towards total suspension of the solid level of the water and reuse of water is thereby escalating the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America was the largest revenue contributor in the water treatment chemicals market in 2019. The growth of the water treatment chemicals market in this region is attributed to increasing measures and regulations undertaken by the government authorities towards the reuse and recycle of wastewater. Furthermore, water treatment chemicals are gaining extensive popularity in the oil & gas and mining industries in the region. Water treatment chemicals in oil & gas industries is used for cleaning contaminated wastewater and are considered to be the most effective method for cleaning water, maintains the purity of water with optimizing performance and thus reduce the cost of the service providers.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the water treatment chemicals market due to enhanced living standards of the population that demands high-quality water and in ample amount. Moreover, government authorities in the region are amending stringent regulations in order to protect the environment that further aims at making water free from pollutants and contamination and are investing heavily towards the attainment of this objective. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and industrialization in the countries such as India, China and Japan are the key factors bolstering the growth of the water treatment chemicals market in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the water treatment chemicals market are emphasizing their efforts upon strategic acquisitions in order to strengthen capabilities of research & development that supports them in providing innovative solutions to the users and thus gain competitive advantage.

Some of the major players operating the global water treatment chemicals market include Baker Hughes Incorporated, SAMCO, Chembond Chemicals Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Solenis, Kemira, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc, SNF Group, SUEZ, VASU Chemicals, and Johnson Matthey.

