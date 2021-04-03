According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Watch market is anticipated to worth USD 47.29 million by 2019, with a CAGR of 14.26% during 2019-2025. The Global Smart Watch Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Smart Watch is a portable intelligent watch that is designed to be worn on the wrist and can be connected to various mobile phone devices. The increasing internet penetration, the growing trend of smartphones, and changing the technological preference of the young population contributing significantly towards the growth of the Smart Watch market across the globe. Innovative and advanced features like GPS, health tracker, distance tracker, tiny powerful speakers, and ample storage in Smart Watches have garnered consumer interest in recent years.

Moreover, technological advancement and growing concern about personal health & fitness are the key factors driving the growth of this market. For instance, Apple offers its new Apple Watch series with a 50-meter water resistance capability, a dual-core processor, and a two-time brighter display feature.

The world has already recognized the importance of mobile communication systems, and this factor provides an additional surge for the growth of the Smart Watch market. Shifting work culture, specifically in the corporate industry, along with enhancing living standards and growth in demand from the health-concerned young population, are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Global Smart Watch Market: Product Insights

On the basis of product, the global Smart Watch market is segmented into Extension, Standalone, and Classical. The standalone segment accounts the largest market share in the global Smart Watch market owing to features like wireless operations, SIM card acceptance, access the internet. New automotive control features embedded in, or compatible with, next-generation Smart Watches are one of the prime factors driving the global market growth of Smart Watches.

The rapid emergence of technology has made people more conscious of their health and fitness. With enhanced access to technology, people are increasingly using advanced gadgets to maintain their fitness levels. The standalone types of Smart Watches operate without wireless limitations. The classic types of Smart Watches are nothing more than a traditional watch with “smart” features. They typically have a small display that shows notification icons alerts.

Global Smart Watch Market: Application Insights

Based on the application, the global Smart Watch market is bifurcated into Personal Assistance, Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, and Others. Sports & Fitness holds the lion’s share of the overall Smart Watch market and project to dominate the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to their wide range of monitoring capabilities the use of Smart Watches among cyclers, runners, gym-goers, swimmers, and athletes is increasing rapidly. However, the presence of a large variety of Smart Watches with different sets of features, allows end-users to choose a Smart Watch that suits their requirement.

Healthcare application is projected to be the fastest growing market for the Smart Watch industry. The market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of AI systems. The recent Apple watch series 4 can track heart rate, nervous system, emergency or inactivity alerts, and health related events. In addition, the rise in importance of big data in healthcare is expected to fuel market.

Global Smart Watch Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the Smart Watch market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the leading region of the Smart Watch industry during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the expansion of the middle-class population, technological advancement, rapid urbanization, and growing health concern. Smartphones and cellphones became indispensable for the development of many industrial sectors. Furthermore, IoT is anticipated to undergo massive growth in the coming years, and mobile technologies play a vital role in empowering the industrial growth.

The advanced industries sector is extremely metropolitan and varies significantly in its composition and depth across regions. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period. Rising purchasing power and speedy adoption of technology are key factors behind the increased sales of Smart Watches in the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Smart Watch Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Pebble Technology Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Neptune Pine, Connected Device Ltd., Meta Watch Ltd., Timex Group Inc., Razer Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Sonostar Inc., and Huawei Technologies Company Ltd. are the leading players of Smart Watch market across the globe.

